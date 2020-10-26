Lithium ion Battery Market is Estimated to Reach USD 76.80 Billion in 2024 | At a CAGR of 15.4%
As per a Forencis Research latest report, the The global lithium ion battery market is estimated to reach USD 76.80 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.4%.
Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for consumer electronic and portable devices are expected to drive the lithium ion battery market during the forcasting period. Requirement of protection. Safety issues related to transporation and storage of batteries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing renewable energy sector is expected to become an opportunity for global market during the forecast period.
Lithium ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery contains high-energy density and large number of discharged cycles to provide suitable power for various consumer electronic devices and electric vehicles. When lithium ion battery is discharging, lithium ions moves from anode to cathode and when its charging, the ion particals moves in the opposite direction. Some advantages of lithium ion battery are self discharge, low maintainence, high energy density, and varity of type as per requirement.
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
• On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium cobalt oxide(LiCoO2), lithium manganese oxide (LiMn2O4), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2), lithium iron phosphate(LiFePO4), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (LiNiCoAlO2), and lithium titanate (Li2TiO3).
• By power capacity, the global market is segmented into 0 to 3000 mAh, 3000 to 10000 mAh, 10000 to 60000 mAh, and more than 60000 mAh.
• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cylindrical type, prismatic type, button type, and pouch type.
• By end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace and defense.
Some key players in the global market are Panasonic Corporation, LG Chemicals Ltd, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Hitachi Chemicals Co Ltd, and Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co.,Ltd among others.
Key Questions answered by the report
• What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
• What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
• What are the evolving types of the global market?
• What are the evolving applications of global market?
• What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
• Who are the key players operating in the global market?
• How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
