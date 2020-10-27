Canadian Solar Launches Series 7 Modules of up to 665 W

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today launches its Series 7 high-power, high-efficiency modules with power output of up to 665 W. The new generation modules are set to deliver one of the industry's most competitive levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) as it further reduces balance of system (BOS) and other costs for solar power plants.



The new monofacial HiKu7 and bifacial BiHiKu7 modules are optimized with leading tracker and inverter designs to support seamless installation of solar plants. This means more modules per string, more watts per tracker and pile, lower equipment and labor costs, and higher project returns.Series 7 Product Portfolio: Solidifying Canadian Solar's Technology LeadershipPower classes of up to 665 W and module efficiencies of up to 21.4%Commercial deployment of Canadian Solar's proprietary cell technology and module design, including hetero-type ribbon (HTR) and paving technology (PA)Further reduction of the light- and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID) using Canadian Solar Advanced Regeneration (CSAR) technologyExcellent value for commercial and utility scale PV plants, reducing balance of system costs by up to 5.7% and LCOE by up to 8.9% relative to mainstream 445 W modulesDr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar remarked, "Following the launch of our 500 W+ modules only four months ago, I am excited to introduce our 600+ W modules today, which marks another milestone for Canadian Solar as the leader in solar PV cell and module technologies." He added, "As always, the design of our new Series 7 modules puts our customer needs at heart. Our focus is not only to increase power wattage but more importantly, to reduce LCOE, improve product reliability and increase energy yield. These product and technological innovations will continue to boost solar project returns, further improve solar energy's competitiveness and accelerate the global clean energy transition."To learn more, register here to join our product launch webinar on October 29, 2020, in partnership with pv magazine.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy and storage solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 46 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.