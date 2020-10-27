CS Energy Worked with Danville Utilities to Launch 14 MW Solar Project in Virginia

Danville, VA, October 27, 2020 - Danville Utilities, in partnership with CS Energy LLC, Navisun LLC, and TurningPoint Energy, has completed a 14 MW DC utility-scale solar project in Danville, Virginia. The renewable energy project is the city's largest solar development to date.



The solar project is located in Pittsylvania County and is comprised of two adjoining sites: Irish Road and Whitmell. The 100-acre project will generate an estimated 23,551 MWh each year for the community. The power produced by the solar array equates to approximately three percent of Danville Utilities' yearly energy output, or enough clean energy to power 1,500 homes each year.The Irish Road project is Danville Utilities' second and third solar sites. There is a fourth site currently under development as well. "Danville Utilities ratepayers will benefit long-term due to the new Whitmell and Irish Road solar projects being completed recently," said Jason Grey, Director of Utilities for the City of Danville. "The solar farms will help reduce the City's exposure to increasing transmission and capacity charges. These solar farms will also contribute to the City's current renewable power supply portfolio and help us meet our long-term goal of being completely independent of fossil-fueled generation."Navisun, a solar independent power producer, financed, and owns the Irish Road solar plant, and continues to expand its footprint of solar farms across the United States. "The Danville project marked our first foray into the mid-Atlantic region," said John Malloy, Managing Partner at Navisun. "We are pleased to be ongoing partners in providing clean renewable energy to the customers of Danville Utilities. Navisun is also proud of the partnerships formed and mutual cooperation with the City of Danville, TurningPoint Energy, and CS Energy—especially during these challenging times."CS Energy is a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries and provided the project's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services."We are pleased to expand our Virginia portfolio by delivering a solar energy project that utilizes bifacial tracking technology and makes clean energy more accessible to the residents and businesses of Danville. We are proud of our successful ongoing partnerships with Navisun and TurningPoint Energy. Their ability to develop, and provide long-term ownership for projects across the United States make them leaders in the industry," said Chris Ichter, Director of Business Development for CS Energy.The Irish Road project was developed by TurningPoint Energy, a clean energy development company with solar projects throughout the United States. TurningPoint Energy also developed Danville Utilities' first solar power plant, the 6 MW Kentucky site, and has established a long-term commitment to investing in the Danville community. This includes donations totaling more than $66,000, with $20,000 most recently donated to God's Pit Crew, a Pittsylvania County, Virginia-based nonprofit response team that serves those in need in their community, as well as throughout the United States."TurningPoint Energy has delivered on our second project promise to Danville Utilities thanks to the partnership with landowners Mr. & Mrs. Oakes, Navisun, and CS Energy that came through in this most unprecedented and challenging pandemic year," said Jared Schoch, President, TurningPoint Energy."This is a demonstration of the resilience of the American economy and an important strategic investment by Danville Utilities with the support of Pittsylvania County and its community members."Construction on the project began in December 2019, and project leaders had to adapt to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Supply delays led to an adjusted project schedule, and additional procedures had to be created to ensure the health and safety of those on site. CS Energy provided masks, added handwashing stations, and minimized office capacity, and as a result, zero cases were contracted at the project site. Despite the additional coordination required to build safely, the team successfully delivered Virginia's largest municipal utility solar farm, which went live on August 26, 2020.The Irish Road Solar Project will provide power directly to Danville Utilities, reaching approximately 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory in southern Virginia.About Danville UtilitiesDanville Utilities provides natural gas, water, wastewater, and telecommunications services in Danville and distributes electricity to approximately 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile service territory covering Danville, the southern third of Pittsylvania County, and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties.About CS EnergyCS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.CS Energy Media Contact:Kevin Magayah732.361.4349kmagayah@csenergy.comAbout Navisun LLCNavisun LLC is a solar IPP within the United States that focuses on co-developing, acquiring, owning and operating distributed and small utility-scale solar projects. Navisun principals have completed numerous projects for municipal, commercial, industrial, utility and institutional partners throughout the United States, with typical project sizes ranging from 250 kilowatts to 30 megawatts. For more information, visit www.navisunllc.com.About TurningPoint EnergyTurningPoint Energy is a clean energy development, advisory and investment company with solar development projects underway throughout the United States. Its principals have experience developing solar projects for utility and community solar clients totaling more than $2.5 billion in value over 1.1GW of operating solar power plants throughout the United States within the last decade. TurningPoint Energy is a lean, privately-held firm that adapts to its clients' needs and finds ways to invest in its clients and their communities…at every turning point. For more information about TurningPoint Energy, visit https://turningpoint-energy.com.Media inquiries regarding TurningPoint Energy: Elaine Schoch, Vice President Marketing Communication, TurningPoint Energy, eschoch@tpoint-e.com.