EMR keeps Enerco Energy trading with comms upgrade across windfarm portfolio

DUNBOYNE, CO MEATH, IRELAND, Wednesday, 28th October 2020: Leading SCADA network and wireless telecommunications supplier, EMR Integrated Solutions today announced it has completed a communications infrastructure upgrade at 15 onshore windfarms for independently-owned renewable energy provider, Enerco Energy.



More Headlines Articles

Stretching from Cork in the south to Mayo in the west, the upgrade provides a secure, robust and resilient communications network allowing Enerco's energy trading desk to have ‘always on' access to reliable windfarm data and meet its regulatory reporting requirements to grid operator, EirGrid.Announcement of the deal coincides with EMR's exhibitor presence at the Global Offshore Wind 2020 Conference, which starts today and takes place virtually until 30th October, 2020.Commenting on the project win, a spokesperson for Enerco Energy said:"EMR provide us with a level of comfort in that we know our forecasters are getting the data they require in order to trade efficiently and effectively in the market. With changing regulatory requirements, we had to be able to provide real-time, reliable power data to the grid operator and EMR have helped us to achieve that."The EMR team performed a discovery exercise at each windfarm and issued a set of network design recommendations, based on telecoms availability at each site. Fully redundant satellite backup links with automatic failover were deployed, mitigating the risk of network downtime.A multi-layered information security solution was also configured, protecting the integrity of sensitive trading data as it traverses the internet.Alan Feenan, director of communications sales with EMR said:"Enerco Energy leans on the EMR team for the depth of its IT and networking skills. We're Enerco's eyes and ears and they trust us implicitly with their most commercially sensitive data."The EMR team has built up significant expertise in the onshore wind sector, with similar projects completed at windfarms for Greencoat UK Wind and Greencoat Renewables, across the UK and the island of Ireland.The Global Offshore Wind 2020 Conference remains open for registrations and the team at EMR welcome virtual visitors to its exhibitor booth. Run jointly by RenewableUK and Scottish Renewables, the conference brings together 400 speakers, over 70 other exhibitors and 22 live sessions, which aim to take a deep dive into the role of offshore wind in the green economy.EMR is part of the Enterprise Ireland pavilion, which includes six other Irish organisations, addressing the global offshore wind market.ENDSAbout EMREMR Integrated Solutions is a leading provider of communications, SCADA and instrumentation solutions. With a track record stretching back to the early 1980s and a management team with a wealth of industry experience, the company has established a strong, successful foothold in markets as diverse as retail, hospitality, utility, transport, telecoms and public safety. The organisation has customers across Ireland, the UK and Europe and has the expertise, engineering know-how and project management capability to delivery large, complex, integrated solutions on time and within budget.For more information, please visit www.emr.ie###