Fugro’s QuickVision and InclinoCam solutions support monopile installation for first wind turbines in US federal waters

Fugro has used their integrated augmented-reality solutions to support Jan De Nul Group's offshore installation of two monopiles for the first two offshore wind turbine foundations in US federal waters. By combining a range of vision technologies, Fugro ensured that the project's challenging installation tolerances were met in full and both monopiles at the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project off the east coast of the US were safely positioned.

Offshore installation company Jan De Nul Group engaged Fugro's offshore survey and positioning expertise because monitoring the position, verticality and height of the monopiles was crucial for successful installation. Fugro's expert surveyors supported the installation offshore on Jan De Nul Group's jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent and onshore from a nearby temporary real-time kinematics (RTK) base station set up on the shoreline specifically for the project. They deployed several cutting-edge proprietary technologies to achieve the highest levels of precision, including monitoring the heading and verticality in near real time, and applying Fugro's augmented-reality solutions QuickVision and InclinoCam.Thijs Prins, Fugro's Director for Positioning and Construction Support, said: "Jan De Nul Group selected Fugro to support the installation phase because our unique technology precisely monitors monopile installation accuracies. Our close collaboration with the Jan De Nul Group survey team was essential for completing the work scope under challenging conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are delighted that both monopiles were installed speedily, safely and within the strict tolerances."