Experts to Assess How to Adapt the Power Grid to High-Penetration Renewables

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On November 17-18, join the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) for the ACORE Grid Forum, a two-day digital event exploring the business opportunities, policy and regulatory issues, and technology challenges associated with integrating increasingly high penetrations of renewable electricity on the grid.



More Headlines Articles

The Forum will host important discussions among experts from the private and public sectors on advancing efforts toward building a modernized grid that values flexibility, reliability and resilience.Taking place on an easy-to-use digital event platform, the ACORE Grid Forum will feature interactive panels and keynote addresses, attendee-to-attendee networking and messaging, engaging Q&A and discussion sessions, and virtual exhibiting.KEYNOTE SPEAKERS INCLUDE:• John Bear, CEO, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)• Angelina Galiteva, Chair, California ISO Board of Governors• Richard Glick, Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)• The Honorable Sean Casten, U.S. Representative, IL-06• Curtis Wynn, Board President, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association; President & CEO, Roanoke Electric CooperativeAGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:• Enabling a Clean Energy Future: Adapting the Grid to High-Penetration Renewables• Keeping the Lights On: Capacity Market Design and the Future of Resource Adequacy• RTO+: Deploying Power Markets to Support Renewables Expansion• Fireside Chat: The Role of Transmission and Grid Upgrades as Part of an Effective Climate Solution• Financing Models for Transmission, Storage and Other Grid Resources• Transmission Expansion: Does It Serve Public Interest?To see a complete list of confirmed speakers and panel discussion topics, click here.WHEN: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - Wednesday, November 18, 2020About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.