Russelectric Announces Universal Power as Representative for Northern California and Nevada

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces that Universal Power has been named Russelectric manufacturer's representative for Northern California (Monterey, Kings, Tulare and Inyo) and Nevada (all counties except Clark, Elko and Eureka). Universal Power provides energy efficient products and retrofit solutions to ensure the reliable operation of data centers, labs, hospitals, gaming and other critical facilities. The company's solutions include UPS, Power Distribution, Monitoring and Control and they support clients on new construction and retrofit projects, providing the best strategy for balancing cost, return on investment, energy efficiency, and reliability. Universal Power's specialists assists customers during the evaluation, design, construction and commissioning phases of mission critical projects. Universal Power will help to select the best solution to meet the design goal whether it be highest efficiency, lowest PUE, LEED certification, lowest first cost, or best return on investment.



Russelectric's customers in Northern California/Nevada will benefit from Universal Power's extensive knowledge and proven track record.For more information contact Craig Waterman at craig@uspwr.com, visit https://uspwr.com.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About SiemensSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 71,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. For more than 160 years, the company has innovated and invented technologies to support American industry spanning manufacturing, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. In fiscal 2019, Siemens USA reported revenue of $26.5 billion, including $1.23 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.