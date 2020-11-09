Enphase Energy and Cutler Bay Solar Solutions Partner to Deliver 1.5 MWh of Battery Storage Systems to Florida Homes

-- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Cutler Bay Solar Solutions, Florida's largest family-owned solar-plus-storage installation company and a Platinum tier member of the Enphase Installer Network, has deployed more than 1.5 MWh of Enphase Encharge™ storage systems.



Cutler Bay Solar Solutions was a lead installer in the Enphase Encharge storage system field testing program, providing technical and useability feedback directly to Enphase. Since its public release in late July 2020, Cutler Bay Solar Solutions has deployed more than 1.5 MWh of Encharge storage systems across 80 homes in the South Florida market. The installations include a combination of Enphase Encharge 10™ and Encharge 3™ storage systems, which offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of approximately 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. The Encharge storage system is modular, allowing installers the flexibility for either backing up the whole home or starting small and growing over time, depending on homeowner needs."Our customers want the peace of mind of knowing that they can produce and use solar energy during the day, and use stored energy at night even when a storm causes a power outage," said Raul Vergara, owner at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions. "The Encharge storage system lets us deliver an all-in-one, reliable home energy system without a lot of custom design, a kludge of devices, or the difficulty of installing and supporting those types of system. For our customers, the Enphase system means more choices around things like protecting refrigerated food during a power outage, without worrying about fuel and maintenance or the constant noise of gas generators.""The installers at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions did great work designing and installing an Encharge storage system that was just right for us, and everything linked up easily with our existing Enphase solar system," said Vice Lago, Enphase homeowner in Coral Gables, Florida. "I am not excited about the chaos of the next hurricane here, but I am looking forward to not having to deal with the disruption of the associated power outages at home. When technicians demonstrated how the Encharge storage system works, it was not dramatic. When we cut the grid power from the house, you can hardly notice that anything happened at all.""Our success at Enphase is tied directly to installers like Cutler Bay Solar Solutions because they are our direct line to the end-customers," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "For the Encharge storage system launch, Raul and the team at Cutler Bay Solar Solutions supported our real-world testing program, and their feedback made the product better. At Enphase, our focus remains on delivering the highest quality products and the best possible customer experience, and Cutler Bay helped us achieve that objective".Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage option that provides a complete AC solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC electricity. Encharge storage systems feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. The storage systems are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power up high peak current loads such as motor-driven appliances, air conditioners, well-pumps, thereby delivering an exceptional customer experience. Through the Enphase Enlighten™ mobile app, system owners have the power of insight and control of their solar and storage systems, including the ability to take their systems into off-grid mode quickly. Encharge storage systems offer the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, over-the-air software upgrades, and a limited 10-year warranty.Encharge storage systems are plug-and-play compatible with new and existing solar systems with Enphase IQ 6™ and IQ 7™, as well as M-series microinverters, providing a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase solar customers. For more information about Enphase Ensemble energy management technology and the Encharge storage system, please visit the Enphase website.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Encharge, Encharge 10, Encharge 3, Ensemble, Power Start, Enlighten, IQ 6, IQ 7, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.