Land O’Lakes, Inc. Collaborates with C2 Energy Capital for Three Community Solar Projects

C2 Energy Capital's three community solar projects generate clean energy for



Land O'Lakes near its headquarters and support company's sustainability initiativesNEW YORK, November 10, 2020 — C2 Energy Capital LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced that Land O'Lakes, Inc. has subscribed to three of its completed community solar garden projects near the farmer-owned agricultural cooperative's Minnesota headquarters. Offering farmers resources to help mitigate environmental impacts while increasing profit margins, Land O'Lakes is a subscriber to the clean power generated by the community solar gardens owned and operated by C2 Energy Capital near Woodbury, Minnesota."Land O'Lakes stewardship efforts supporting farmers, ag retailers, and food companies is impressive. We are pleased to work with an organization that holds our same values for quality and is creating a win-win situation for its members and the environment," says Candice Michalowicz, co-founder and managing member of C2 Energy Capital.The community solar projects total over 4 megawatts in size and are installed with SolarEdge inverter technology known for maximizing project energy yields and delivering the most advanced safety for rapid shutdown. Anticipated to produce more than 2,000,000 kilowatt-hours per year, the site's solar energy production is the equivalent of offsetting 1,537 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually or equal to the amount of carbon sequester by 1,847 acres of forests in one year.As one of the largest farmer-owned agriculture cooperatives in the United States, Land O'Lakes, Inc. launched its sustainability solutions business unit, Truterra, in 2016 to advance and connect its stewardship efforts throughout the food system with scale."Within the farming community, our stewardship is defined by continuous improvement of the air, soil, water, and safeguarding of our natural resources for generations," said Bryan Crane, Senior Manager, Commodity & Energy Risk at Land O'Lakes. "We have seen firsthand that C2 Energy Capital shares that same kind of continuous commitment to the construction, maintenance, and operations of their solar farms and we are confident we are in good hands for decades to come."C2 Energy Capital's renewable energy project portfolio includes over 120 operating projects that span 16 states including landfill solar, distributed generation, commercial and industrial, large-scale, and community solar projects. With deep solar project financing and development knowledge, C2 Energy Capital brings a successful track record of decades of project acquisition, development, and completion.ABOUT C2 ENERGY CAPITALC2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor and developer of renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital's experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy (important disclosure information).C2 Energy Media Contact:media@C2.energyABOUT LAND O" LAKES, INC.Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 212 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands and businesses in agriculture and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra, LLC. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.Land O'Lakes, Inc. Media Contact:Natalie Long651-368-5600nlong@landolakes.com