SMA America Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Pioneering Solar Technology

Founded in a small town in California's Sierra Nevada foothills, SMA America has achieved key milestones while ushering in a new era of alternative energy. Highlights of these milestones include a cumulative 13.6 GW of energy produced via central inverters, and almost 6 GW across residential and commercial string inverters. The company also claims and 4.5 GW of O&M and service contracts in its portfolio.



"We're very proud of the impact we've created over the last 20 years as solar pioneers," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales and marketing with SMA America. "It's been a privilege to take part in so many projects and deliver cutting-edge technology that has served both communities and the environment."To celebrate its history, SMA is running a campaign that will honor customers who have themselves blazed new trails using solar power. The PV Pioneers contest aims to not only recognize early adopters who helped lead the shift to sustainable energy but also, celebrate the mutual success between the company and its customers.Through December 31, 2020, anyone who installed an SMA PV or battery inverter at least 15 years ago and whose PV system is still running today is eligible to participate. Entry is simple. Entrants must post a photo of themselves and their SMA inverters, along with any key information, on social media using the hashtag #PVPioneers. Entrants can also email submissions to SMA (pvpioneers@SMA.de). SMA will then upload the submitted pictures to a social wall that can be viewed on the SMA website. A jury will decide on and select what it considers the 15 most impressive posts, and winners will receive an exclusive outdoor Solar Explorer Pack from SMA.With the anniversary celebrations, including the contest, SMA expressed its aim to thank those who have contributed to SMA's success. "We wouldn't have reached this milestone without the support of our customers and the ways they've innovated using our products," said Ellis. "From what we've experienced over the last 20 years, we are really excited for the years to come."Click here to view the Terms of Participation for the PV Pioneers contest.