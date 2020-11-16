QUARTERLY Report
GCE believes that algae may be the way of the future, and with that research we have established a corporate vision: THROUGH THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF ALGAE AND ITS' APPLICATIONS GCE WILL PROVIDE FOR PLANET CHANGING FOOD, FEED, PACKAGING AND CONSUMER PRODUCT SOLUTIONS THAT PROTECT OUR PLANET AND FEED OUR GROWING POPULATION.
GCE for a number of years has researched and analyzed the three major points of embarking on
REIT which will allow GCE to be the managing general partner.
* We have developed a financing package to bring the REIT to market at the level of $50 million. Secondly, having the right equipment configuration for profitable production in a self-contained system.
* We have identified a 20- acre location in Houston, Texas and the companies who will build the turn key system for GCE.
* The first two products we plan on selling are fertilizer and feed for livestock. In both instances
using algae qualifies the crops and meats as "Organic". Presently, we have targeted 20 product
lines for development with algae as the key ingredient.
* CE has always believed that research and development is key to the booming growth of algae
applications. It is our intention that 10% of each algae location will be devoted to R&D. Once
funding is secured, we have targeted 5 universities in the US to work with GCE on algae development.
* The key event in the last two years as it relates to algae is the recognition of algae as a crop in the
2018 Farm Bill. This triggered algae as an "Agricultural Commodity". Further it provides financial
support from the USDA, establishes a new USDA Algae Agriculture Research Program, and provides a significant opportunity to monetize carbon.
* During the 3rd Quarter continued refinement of the product mix, efficiency of production and site
layout have been the company's focus.
* GCE will keep its' shareholders and the public informed as each corporate milestone is reached.
Website > http://www.globalcleanenergy.net
Contact Information> (713) 852 7474 (Investor Relations)
info@globalcleanenergy.net
https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/262684/content
