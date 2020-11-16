QUARTERLY Report

GCE believes that algae may be the way of the future, and with that research we have established a corporate vision: THROUGH THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF ALGAE AND ITS' APPLICATIONS GCE WILL PROVIDE FOR PLANET CHANGING FOOD, FEED, PACKAGING AND CONSUMER PRODUCT SOLUTIONS THAT PROTECT OUR PLANET AND FEED OUR GROWING POPULATION.

GCE for a number of years has researched and analyzed the three major points of embarking on



the utilization of algae to build a better world. First, our direction for financing is through an AlgaeREIT which will allow GCE to be the managing general partner.* We have developed a financing package to bring the REIT to market at the level of $50 million. Secondly, having the right equipment configuration for profitable production in a self-contained system.* We have identified a 20- acre location in Houston, Texas and the companies who will build the turn key system for GCE.* The first two products we plan on selling are fertilizer and feed for livestock. In both instancesusing algae qualifies the crops and meats as "Organic". Presently, we have targeted 20 productlines for development with algae as the key ingredient.* CE has always believed that research and development is key to the booming growth of algaeapplications. It is our intention that 10% of each algae location will be devoted to R&D. Oncefunding is secured, we have targeted 5 universities in the US to work with GCE on algae development.* The key event in the last two years as it relates to algae is the recognition of algae as a crop in the2018 Farm Bill. This triggered algae as an "Agricultural Commodity". Further it provides financialsupport from the USDA, establishes a new USDA Algae Agriculture Research Program, and provides a significant opportunity to monetize carbon.* During the 3rd Quarter continued refinement of the product mix, efficiency of production and sitelayout have been the company's focus.* GCE will keep its' shareholders and the public informed as each corporate milestone is reached.Website > http://www.globalcleanenergy.netContact Information> (713) 852 7474 (Investor Relations)info@globalcleanenergy.nethttps://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/262684/content