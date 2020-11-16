Russelectric, A Siemens Business, to Exhibit at Microgrid 2020 Global Conference

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces that it will be attending the Microgrid 2020 Global Conference, to be held virtually November 17-19. Microgrid 2020 Global Conference is a highly interactive event offering the opportunity for the virtual exchange of ideas of how fast and how far microgrids can grow to shape the future. Russelectric will showcase their Advanced Microgrid Control at their virtual booth.



The Russelectric Advanced Microgrid Control solution integrates and optimizes a facility's onsite energy assets into a seamless microgrid: diesel generators, cogen, fuel cells, microturbines, solar PV, batteries, and critical and non-critical demands. At the core, Russelectric's transfer switches, switchgear, and power controller provide physical, data, and control integration of a facility's onsite demand and generation assets.The Advanced Microgrid Control solution improves grid outage business continuity while reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. In addition, it improves facility power quality, benefiting internal equipment and reducing utility power quality charges via dynamic islanding capabilities, fast and reliable decoupling, automatic black start of backup generators, seamless grid resynchronization, and moreFor more information, visit www.russelectric.com/About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.