The European Solar Prize Award 2020

The success of the energy transition depends crucially on innovation and commitment from all parts of society. EUROSOLAR is proud to honor true changemakers of 2020 with the European Solar Prize. The Solar Prize is awarded to cities, communities, architects, municipal and private-sector companies, associations, organisations and cooperatives, journalists and citizens. In these difficult times we are happy to celebrate the achievements of our winners together online. The award ceremony is taking place online on Wednesday, 2 December from 2 pm.

Members of the jury:



Claus P. Baumeister, Board of Trustees, EUROSOLAR e.V.Dr. Axel Berg, Chair, EUROSOLAR Section GermanyGallus Cadonau, President, Solar Agency, SwitzerlandProf. Cangelli, University of Rome, President EUROSOLAR, ItalyProf. Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR, Liechtenstein, Jury ChairNikos Fintikakis, International Union of Architects UIA Vice Président RII, President ARES, GreeceJohannes Hegger, Hegger Hegger Schleiff Architects, GermanyWolfgang Hein, President, EUROSOLAR, AustriaLouise Holloway, Entrepreneur, Director of the Energy Endeavour FoundationAndre Langwost, Secretary General of the European Solar Manufacturing CouncilDr. Panos Mantziaras, Director EcoCentury Project and Fondation Braillard Geneve, SwitzerlandJennifer McIntosh, Head of Secretariat, International Solar Energy Society (ISES), GermanyProf. Antonio R. Riverso, International Academy of Architecture, ItalyProf. Jürgen Sachau, University of Luxembourgr.Josep Puig, Präsident der EUROSOLAR Catalonia Group und Spain SectionEUROSOLAR established the European Solar Prize in 1994 to shine a light on renewable energy pioneers all over Europe. After over 25 years, the ESP has been awarded to more than 250 local and international actors from all parts of society. The award recognises towns and municipalities, communities, associations or organizations, architects, journalists and dedicated individuals. The Solar Prizes connect people who are paving the way into a renewable future with their innovation, commitment and hands-on work to make the #Energiewende happen.In cooperation with EUROSOLAR's national sections, the winners are celebrated with a festive gathering in a different European city each year. EUROSOLAR is proud to present and award one of the most prestigious prizes in the field of renewable energy today.