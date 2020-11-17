GP JOULE Completes First Merchant Solar Project in Alberta
GP JOULE Canada Corp. completes construction of Alberta's first merchant PV project. The EPC and racking company partnered with developer Elemental Energy and the local community to safely install the 25MW system, on time and on budget — despite COVID-19 restrictions. Prioritizing community engagement, the project created 100 local construction jobs and employed regional subcontractors and services to install the bi-facial PV system.
"Turning a vision like Innisfail Solar into reality depends on strong leadership and cooperation, which our solar team experienced with Elemental Energy" said David Pichard, CEO of GP JOULE North America. "We thank the community of Innisfail for its welcome and collaboration in the construction of this utility-scale solar installation, even as everyone incorporated extensive guidelines that safe-guarded us against COVID-19."
GP JOULE experienced outstanding support from the local community and worked to engage them with over 100 local construction jobs beginning in October 2019. Local subcontractors worked onsite performing site preparation, clearing and other essential services. Locally owned businesses also provided water and septic services.
"We had an aggressive timeline to complete this project, so it was imperative we hire a turnkey EPC company that had experience working with a company structure like ours, and could address our expectations in partnering with the community of Innisfail," said Jamie Houssian, Principal at Elemental Energy. "Both Elemental and GP JOULE integrated Innisfail people and businesses across the entire project cycle. Together we have delivered renewable power, new economic opportunities and revenue streams that can flow for years to come."
Because the Innisfail installation must withstand the daunting Alberta climate for decades, Elemental Energy chose GP JOULE's proprietary and CSA-classified racking technology to secure the 69,000 bi-facial solar modules onsite.
"Integrating our bench strength and expertise in EPC services for northern markets with our rugged PHLEGON® racking technology - suitable for the climate and terrain of the Innisfail project - is what made us a great fit here," said Pichard. "And we've engineered the system for future battery storage using our innovative plug-and-play solution. This means Innisfail and other installations like it can make even greater use of the green electricity they generate as market dynamics change."
