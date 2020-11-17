Multi-Sector Coalition Urges Congress to Include Support For Clean Energy and Clean Transportation in Must-Pass Legislation This Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a letter delivered to U.S. House and Senate leadership today, 45 organizations and companies spanning the environmental, conservation, clean energy, public health and faith communities are urging support for clean energy and clean transportation in must-pass legislation this year.



The organizations write: "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clean energy sector was projected to add 175,000 jobs in 2020, but heading into the new year, roughly 450,000 clean energy workers - 13% of the sector's pre-COVID workforce - are still out of work. This is being felt all over the country, with 42 states suffering from double-digit job losses in the clean energy sector relative to pre-COVID levels. These are good jobs that paid 25% more than the national median wage in 2019. In addition to reviving jobs, support for clean energy improves the overall health of the economy as it leverages private capital and saves consumers money in difficult times. It is also vital to America's global competitiveness and energy independence."The multi-sector coalition is requesting Congress:• Extend tax incentives for wind and solar projects• Modernize the tax incentives for commercial and residential energy efficiency improvements• Make the production tax credit and investment tax credit available at full value for offshore wind• Make grid-enhancing technologies, such as energy storage and high voltage transmission, eligible for these tax incentives as stand-alone technologies• Extend the tax credit for alternative fuel infrastructure (30C) and revive the tax credit for domestic clean energy manufacturing (48C)• Extend and modify the EV tax credit to ensure broad consumer accessibility• Provide a direct pay option for each of these credits to maximize their utilization by the broadest range of stakeholdersThe letter was signed by Advanced Energy Economy, Alliance to Save Energy, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, American Council on Renewable Energy, American Wind Energy Association, Business Network for Offshore Wind, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Citizens Climate Lobby, E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs), Earth Justice, Energy Storage Association, Environment America, Environmental Defense Fund, Environmental Working Group, EV Drive Coalition, Franciscan Action Network, Fresh Energy, Friends Committee on National Legislation, Institute for Market Transformation, Interfaith Power & Light, Interwest Energy Alliance, League of Conservation Voters, Maryknoll Sisters Eastern Region USA, Moms Clean Air Force, National Association of State Energy Officials, National Audubon Society, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council, Northeast Clean Energy Council, Public Citizen, Sierra Club, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas - Justice Team, Solar Energy Industries Association, Solar United Neighbors, Sunrise Movement, The Climate Reality Project, The Evangelical Environmental Network, U.S. Green Building Council, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, Union for Reformed Judaism, Union of Concerned Scientists, Voices for Progress, Vote Solar, World Wildlife Fund.