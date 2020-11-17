Switch2 Energy appointed to ProcurePublic heat network framework

The new Meter, Billing and Interface Equipment Framework, which was developed with Central & Cecil Housing Trust, will help public bodies to accelerate heat network project timescales by using pre-qualified, compliant suppliers.



Following a rigorous assessment process, Switch2 has been approved to supply metering and credit billing equipment and services, together with heat interface units (HIUs) and elements of electricity and cold water metering. The framework also approves Switch2 to provide planned and responsive maintenance services for the installed metering and billing equipment.Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "We look forward to working with Local Authorities, registered social housing providers and other public sector organisations, to help them to save time and money in delivering complex heat network projects. This framework simplifies the procurement process and provides assurance that suppliers like ourselves have been thoroughly scrutinised to deliver the highest standards of customer service and technical competence."Procure Public's mission is to promote honest and dependable suppliers for the public sector. Its frameworks are procured in accordance with the UK Public Contract Regulations 2015. They provide a popular mechanism for sourcing goods, services and works in the public sector from approved suppliers - reducing project timescales, achieving savings and ensuring compliance.Switch2 works with many of the UK's leading housing providers across all aspects of heat network design, development and long-term operation. The company's award-winning smart meters and BESA approved HIUs are used by 80,000 residents and 200 clients across 500 heat networks.