Solar Support Streamlines Customer Service for Inverter and Power Electronic Manufacturers

Forward-thinking OEMs gain competitive advantage through enhanced customer service, operational flexibility and lower costs



November 18, 2020. Engineering services company Solar Support has unveiled a tiered customer-service solution for inverter and power electronic manufacturers in the U.S. Backed by 22 years of field experience, Solar Support reliability experts now deliver turnkey in-field and back-office support that reduces OEM customer service costs and increases operational bandwidth. In addition, Solar Support teams are working with clients to design and implement their own end-to-end service infrastructures to ensure the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction."Our flex-labor solution helps manufacturers deliver faster, higher-quality customer service at a lower cost," says Auston Taber, Solar Support CEO. "Because our after-sales service is designed for flexibility, we can dispatch as needed--resulting in fewer truck rolls, lower O&M costs and contented customers."As an independent, third-party service provider, Solar Support brings deep equipment knowledge and troubleshooting experience to field issues for leading brands. The company's new offering includes technical service hotlines, flexible field technicians and on-demand replacement parts to ensure timely and cost-effective repairs."We're thrilled with the relentless service the Solar Support team delivers," says Jing Tian, country manager for Ginlong (Solis) Technologies USA. "Their deep product knowledge and ultra-professional technicians have definitely earned our trust. Treating our customers with the highest care and lowering our service costs creates the ultimate win-win."Solar Support helps manufacturers design and build automated, standardized customer service systems, including phone line set-up; ticketing system development and integration; reporting; and customer service staff training. These optimized infrastructures deliver faster, higher-quality service (up to 30 in-field calls a day) with scalable staffing and lower costs.Manufacturers also benefit from the documentation of standard operating procedures that keep valuable product knowledge in house and access to secure online databases to safeguard proprietary technology.About Solar SupportSolar Support is an engineering services company that provides equipment and plant reliability, restoration and recovery service to utility systems. Delivering the highest standard of service to O&M providers, asset owners/managers, EPCs and manufacturers, Solar Support offers deep expertise based on more than two decades of hands-on experience with inverters and other PV power electronics. Solar Support's proven expertise in resolving equipment faults and reducing costly site visits makes it the most effective performance-resolution option on the market. Through consulting, training and process development, Solar Support empowers clients to resolve issues autonomously, while its industry-first knowledge portal helps contractors resolve issues efficiently. Visit Solar-Support.com to learn more about our reliability and restoration expertise.Media Contact: Fabienne Rodet, Director of Marketing, frodet@solar-support.com 650.804.2504