STI Norland continues international expansion with a new subsidiary in Australia

STI Norland, manufacturer of PV trackers and fixed-tilt structures, has opened a permanent office in Melbourne, Victoria, with the aim of establishing and developing its presence in the Australian and Asia-Pacific solar tracker markets.



The opening in Australia is part of a roll-out of subsidiaries into key markets globally, with the Pamplona-based tracker specialist recording extraordinary growth in recent years. On the back of a major capital injection from the private equity unit of one of Spain's largest banks, STI Norland this year is either establishing or reinforcing offices in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and India. The company is already the world's 6th largest supplier of single-axis trackers and is determined to replicate the scheme that took STI Norland Brazil to the market leadership in the region. With the opening of its new office in Melbourne, STI Norland is set to shake up the dominance of the incumbents in the Australian market.STI Norland President, Xabier Blanco said: "Australia remains a very attractive market despite the difficulties associated with the pandemic and the short-term challenges facing solar projects as Australia transitions to a system based around renewable energy generation. We think solar generation in Australia will rebound strongly, and we want to be a part of that rebound."New STI Norland Australia CEO, Alan Atchison said: "STI Norland is a company that has managed its growth into new markets extraordinarily well. Its products are first-class, and its ability to deliver quality products at very competitive prices is second to none. We can't wait to start working with solar project developers and EPC contractors in Australia and to help them realize the full potential of their projects."STI Norland has provided more than 6 GW of trackers and structures for solar farm projects globally and, in 2020 has already received orders for 3,000 MW of the company's state-of-the-art, dual-row solar tracker, the STI-H250™. In 2017, STI Norland pioneered the development of the world's first dual-row tracker, which consists of two linked torsion beams moved by just one motor, reducing supply and maintenance costs significantly.In addition, the company also offers its centralized solar tracker, the STI-H1250™, which includes an in-house control and communications system and 100% screwed or bolted joints, obviating the need for welding or drilling on site.STI Norland has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Brazil, and will be looking to complement these facilities and its well-established global supply chains by collaborating with Australian steel manufacturers to develop as much local content as possible. "Steel is the largest component in mounting structures and solar trackers and local manufacturing will reduce logistic, lead times and costs for Australian solar projects, while supporting local job creation", said Atchison.About STI NorlandSTI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large-scale PV projects. Headquartered in Spain, where it was founded in 1996, it has subsidiaries in Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and our social media profiles: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.