Saft's new Flex’ion™ Gen2 battery for data centers: 40% more power, highest safety & low environmental footprint

Paris, November 19th 2020 - Saft, the leader in high-technology batteries for industry, has set a new standard for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) performance with the Flex'ionTM Gen2. Manufactured in Europe, the new lithium-ion (Li-ion)backup battery solution provides up to 220 kW per cabinet, boosting power performance by 40 percent compared with the first generation Flex'ionTM.



More Headlines Articles

Designed for data centers and other mission critical UPS applications such as hospitals and industrial processes, the Flex'ionTM Gen2 is a modular and scalable battery system that is compact, lightweight and capable of operating continuously at high temperatures.Guy-Patrick de Broglie, Marketing Director at Saft, said: "Data center operators want UPS batteries that are safe, reliable, sustainable, powerful and long-lasting. We can provide that with our Flex'ionTM Gen2, which we can deliver with a short lead time, backed by a five-year warranty."Having passed rigorous testing under the UL 1973 and UL 9540A method, the Flex'ionTM Gen2 is certified as safe under the ICC International Fire Code (IFC 2018) and NFPA 855 standards. Its industrial design means that it is certified for use without a built-in fire suppression system or an air separation gap of three feet (approximately one meter) between cabinets, placing Flex'ionTM at the highest level of safety.By eliminating this air gap, operators can minimize the footprint of their UPS and dedicate more space to server racks and other services. This minimizes the space required and the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of the data center overall.Other factors that reduce the TCO are the long calendar life of over 20 years, the low maintenance and the lightweight design. Li-ion batteries are six times lighter than valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, which is important in buildings with limited load-bearing capacity.In addition, Flex'ionTM Li-ion battery technology can operate reliably at high temperatures (35º C), which reduces the Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning (HVAC) requirements, minimizing energy bills and carbon emissions. Its low-cobalt content of less than 1% and primary materials sourced from responsible suppliers under the Responsible Materials Initiative (RMI) enables a highly sustainable and environmentally friendly system.Saft has established a dedicated Flex'ionTM business line to provide customers with sales, factory and service support from system conception to end-of-life, as well as expert advice based on data gathered from the system's advanced remote monitoring system.About SaftSaft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design and development to the production, customization and service provision. For 100 years, Saft's longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space. Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality in remote and harsh environments from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total, a leading international oil and gas company and a major player in renewables and electricity.We energize the world. www.saftbatteries.com