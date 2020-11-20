Boston Solar Named “Top Solar Contractor” for 5th Consecutive Year
Boston Solar has been named a 2020 Top Solar Contractor in Massachusetts by Solar Power World. It is the fifth consecutive year that the company has received this recognition.
Boston Solar, based in Woburn, MA, markets, designs and installs residential and commercial solar, as well as energy storage and EV chargers throughout Massachusetts.
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World, a leading solar publication covering technology, development and installation. The Top Solar Contractors annual list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.
Boston Solar is a rooftop contractor and their ranking was based on installs in the residential market. In 2019, the company's 68 workers installed 3810.0 kilowatts (KW) of solar power in Massachusetts.
Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in the Bay State, since its founding in 2011.
"As a local installer, Boston Solar is committed to reducing our customers' utility bills and making Massachusetts a cleaner place to live and work," said Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO. "We're honored to be recognized as a Top Solar Contractor in the state."
About Solar Power World
Solar Power World publishes the Top Solar Contractors list annually to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. For more information, visit https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/top-solar-contractors/
About Boston Solar
Locally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011. Boston Solar is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. With 4,500+ residential and commercial solar installations completed, Boston Solar has become the most experienced local solar installer.
Boston Solar has been honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For more information, call David Remillard at Boston Solar, 617-858-1645 ext. 225 or visit https://www.bostonsolar.us
