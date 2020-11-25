ALL-ENERGY / DCARBONISE EXHIBITION & CONFERENCE MOVES TO AUGUST 2021

Reed Exhibitions Limited has announced that All-Energy, the UK's largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference - and the co-located Dcarbonise - will now take place on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 August 2021 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).



More Headlines Articles

Simon Marshall, the newly appointed Event Director for the duo of shows, explained:"This three-month postponement from May to August means that the event now coincides with the end of Scottish school holidays and is a perfect stepping stone to COP26, being held at SEC in early November."All roads lead to Glasgow in 2021, and we are excited to be firmly placed as the precursor to such an important global summit, where major policy and investment decisions are expected to be formalised. All-Energy kicks off the season as the all- important platform for stakeholders across the public and private sector to showcase innovation, technology, and progressive strategies."The date change also ensures that SEC has time to get back to ‘business as normal', after its invaluable use as NHS Louisa Jordan."Naturally, this was a collective decision from canvassing the vast majority of our exhibitors and the opinions of key stakeholders including sponsors such as the Scottish Government, ScottishPower, Shepherd and Wedderburn and Natural Power."We can now look forward to producing an event, which will have renewable and low carbon energy and decarbonisation at its core, with sound health and safety measures firmly in place. Reed Exhibitions has developed a formal set of enhanced health and safety protocols in collaboration with industry task forces for our future events. These will, of course, evolve to keep in step with government requirements." (Current protocols are at http://www.reedexhibitions.com/files/Reed-Exhibitions-New-Normal-June-2020.pdf)Scotland's Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said:"I am delighted that All-Energy and Dcarbonise is now scheduled to take place in August next year, especially as we look forward to a successful COP26 taking place in Glasgow soon after that."All-Energy and Dcarbonise have become an annual highlight for industry professionals and policymakers alike, and I congratulate Judith Patten and her team of event organisers for their great resilience over recent months which they have demonstrated through the delivery of a series of webinars, two of which I was delighted to take part in. I very much look forward to the Scottish Government's continued engagement with the event and wish the organisers well with their planning."Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, a regular plenary session speaker who has also chaired three of the All-Energy webinars during 2020, commented:"I'm delighted to hear that All-Energy Dcarbonise 2021 has now been confirmed for August next year. In addition to being the key event in the UK energy calendar, the new dates provide a timely opportunity for the industry to come together just ahead of COP26 coming to Glasgow in November."Looking to the immediate future Simon Marshall added:"All-Energy/Dcarbonise will continue to provide cutting-edge virtual engagement during the run-up to the show in August. Twenty-six online sessions were held between May and November 2020 when we held our ‘Virtual Summit' with Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon and Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse were amongst those taking part; and attracted nearly 15,650 registrations. Well over 11,000 have attended either ‘on the day' or ‘on-demand'."The postponement means, of course, that the Call for Papers will be open for longer. Found at https://www.all-energy.co.uk/en-gb/conference/call-for-papers.html, it will now close on 31 March 2021."We thank our exhibitors, speakers, partners, suppliers, visitors and of course the SEC for their continued support during this challenging time; the event team looks forward to seeing you all in nine months' time!"Sponsors, supporters, and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club Sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is and organised in association with Transport Scotland and the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom