Sunverge Selected for by Nova Scotia Power for the Smart Grid Atlantic project

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a competitive bid process, Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, today announced that it has been selected by Nova Scotia Power, a vertically integrated utility based in Halifax, Nova Scotia for the Smart Grid Atlantic Pilot project, providing residential behind-the-meter virtual power plant technologies that include Sunverge real-time DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform combined with LG Electronics residential energy storage systems. Sunverge was selected in a competitive bid process.



More Headlines Articles

"We are excited to be selected for this groundbreaking and highly innovative project and to have the opportunity to work closely with Nova Scotia Power to demonstrate the value of residential battery systems for their customers and to the electric grid," said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. "We are confident that Sunverge's advanced platform will demonstrate the value of aggregating residential behind-the-meter storage systems for the Nova Scotia electricity grid and participating customers. The combination of real-time dynamic load flexibility and grid services is a powerful tool for managing the grid of the future and integrating the growth of distributed energy resources."The Sunverge platform will be used by Nova Scotia Power to explore opportunities to co-optimize both consumer and grid services. Grid services, based on day-ahead and intra-day generation planning, include:-peak demand reduction and load leveling,-generation contingency support,-distribution feeder congestion management, and-renewables smoothing.Consumer services include:-energy arbitrage,-PV self-consumption, and-backup power to critical loads during grid outages.These value streams will offer additional grid reliability and resiliency benefitting Nova Scotia Power's entire service area.Utility professionals interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities can contact info@sunverge.com.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic co-optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/ContactsJared Blanton, Antenna Group for Sunvergesunverge@antennagroup.com(415) 712-1417