Tigo Adds to Expansive List of PV Rapid Shutdown System Certified Inverters

Tigo Energy, Inc., the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) today announced it has received UL PVRSS (Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown System) certifications for approximately 30 inverter models, bringing its certified inverter total to more than 200 inverters from 17 different companies. Tigo already had the largest network of certified inverters for customers to choose from and this adds even more options to the rapidly growing list.



More Headlines Articles

"This is by far the biggest variety of certified inverters that are available for use with rapid shutdown devices anywhere," said Sarah Ozga, Product Manager for Tigo. "Our customers want the freedom to choose the inverter and capacity that they want, and we are delivering it for them."The certified inverters range from 2.5 kW, single phase for small residential installations to 100 kW, three-phase for large commercial arrays. It also includes newly introduced residential hybrid inverters, which are designed for easy integration with energy storage systems.In order to receive certification, every inverter family was independently tested with Tigo's TS4 family of rapid shutdown devices accordingly to UL standards. UL's rapid shutdown testing is the most rigid testing standard available, proving functionality, reliability and safety of rapid shutdown systems rather than basic function."We have certified our rapid shutdown solutions with essentially every major string inverter manufacturer," added Ozga. "This is an amazing accomplishment and I'm very proud of our team."The certified inverters include the following brands:Canadian SolarChint Power SystemsDelta ElectronicsFIMERGinlong SolisGrowatt New EnergyHanwha Q-CellsHuawei TechnologiesIngeteamKACOLG ElectronicsSchneider ElectricSMASol-ArkSolaX PowerSungrowYaskawa Solectria SolarThe UL PVRSS certification fulfills a necessary safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the US National Electrical Code, whereby both the inverter and the rapid shutdown device must be tested as a "system". Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the United States. Similar requirements are being adopted and discussed throughout the world.Customers can view the entire list of inverters that are certified with Tigo devices here.For inquiries, contact: sales@tigoenergy.comAbout TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.