Enel X and Eaton Partner for Microgrid Development in Puerto Rico

Enel X, the Enel Group's advanced energy services business line, and power management company Eaton, today announced plans for microgrid development in Puerto Rico. The initial project will incorporate onsite solar generation and battery storage at Eaton's Arecibo plant, which manufactures circuit breakers used in homes, buildings, and a range of industrial applications. The microgrid will enable Eaton to reduce its carbon footprint and demand on local energy infrastructure while improving energy resilience. The project will also enable Eaton to share clean energy back onto Puerto Rico's electrical grid during periods of excess generation.



"We continue to see the severe impact of the climate crisis, from wildfires in the west to more frequent and powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic, underscoring the need for more sustainable, more resilient energy solutions," said Surya Panditi, Head of Enel X North America. "Enel X's agreement with Eaton further expands the collaboration between two leading global energy companies that share a vision for sustainability and fighting climate change. This project leverages each company's technology and expertise to deliver innovative solutions that will help transform Puerto Rico's electric grid and provide its facilities with the energy resiliency it needs to maintain operations during grid outages. We are excited to work with Eaton on this microgrid project and continue to identify opportunities for further collaboration going forward."Under the terms of the agreement, Enel X will build, own, and operate the system on behalf of Eaton. Eaton will provide the installation expertise and key technology for the microgrid system, which includes its leading microgrid controller and balance of plant electrical distribution equipment. The new microgrid will enable Eaton to generate, store, and consume renewable energy, and deliver it back to the local grid while reducing stress on regional utility infrastructure."This state-of-the-art microgrid project demonstrates our focus on accelerating the energy transition and helping customers and communities unlock a low-carbon energy future," said Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton's Electrical Sector, America's region. "We selected Enel X as our partner in Puerto Rico to help us provide more sustainable and resilient power for the community and are evaluating additional opportunities in the region to provide a microgrid-as-a-service approach together. This project supports our enterprise-wide goal of carbon neutrality in our global operations by 2030."The solar-plus-storage microgrid project will combine 5 megawatts (MWac) solar PV combined with approximately 1.1 MW/2.2 MWh of battery storage and will be fully integrated with the facility's existing electrical systems including onsite power generation. Eaton's microgrid control technology will balance where, when, and how electricity is consumed to ensure resiliency for the site, including during grid outage events.Earlier this year, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, the island's energy regulator, released its latest integrated resource plan (IRP). Included in the IRP is a mandate for further development of microgrids and renewable energy with targets of at least 3,500 MW of solar and more than 1,300 MW of storage by 2025 as the island continues to rebuild its infrastructure following the 2017 hurricane season.Like all Enel X storage deployments, the microgrid project will utilize Enel X's Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Optimization software and its unique capabilities to maximize the value of the project across multiple applications, including on bill savings, incentive programs, and grid services.The project demonstrates how Eaton's Everything as a Grid approach to energy transition can help customers safely add more renewables and energy storage, transforming operations to become more sustainable and resilient while lowering costs.About Enel XEnel X is Enel's global business line dedicated to the development of innovative products and digital solutions in sectors where energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries, and electric mobility. The company is a global leader in the advanced energy solution sector, with more than 6.3 GW of demand response capacity, 110 MW of installed storage capacity, more than 90,000 utility bills managed across 104 countries, and around 130,000 public and private EV charging stations available around the world.In North America, Enel X has around 4,500 business customers, spanning more than 35,000 sites and representing approximately $10.5 billion in energy spend under management. Enel X North America has approximately 4.7 GW of demand response capacity, over 70 battery storage projects that are operational and under contract, and more than 60,000 smart EV charging stations. Enel X advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and has completed 65,000 energy procurement events including 2,000 MW of long-term renewable energy contracts. The company's intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data, improve performance, and manage distributed energy assets across a number of different value streams and applications.About EatonEaton's electrical business is a global leader with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions. Through end-to-end services, channel and an integrated digital platform & insights, Eaton is powering what matters across industries and around the world, helping customers solve their most critical electrical power management challenges.Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.