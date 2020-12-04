ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2021 CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19

The next ENERGY STORAGE will be held according to its usual cycle in spring 2022. Exact dates will be announced next year after consultation with the event partners.

ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE (ESE) 2021, the Trade Fair for Energy Storage Systems, will not be held as originally scheduled from March 16 - 18, 2021 in Düsseldorf, Germany due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, on November 25, the German federal and state governments determined that trade fairs can still not be held. "We made this decision due to the current unforeseeable further developments in infection rates, travel constraints and the legal stipulations. Our aim is to provide planning security and prevent our exhibitors from incurring financial losses," explained Wolfram Diener, President & CEO of Messe Düsseldorf.



The next ENERGY STORAGE will be held according to its usual cycle in spring 2022. Exact dates will be announced next year after consultation with the event partners."Over the past few months we worked hard to create an optimal live trade fair experience for our customers considering all safety and hygiene measures. Now the pandemic situation has forced us to re-assess the situation. Until the 2022 event, exhibitors and visitors can stay informed about trends, industry news and product innovations via the online portal," added Wolfram Diener.For further information on visiting or exhibiting at ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2022, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit www.eseexpo.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicagoFor hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.ttitravel.net