Vasant Corporation Performs Research and Provides Consulting Services on Spin-Wave Technology for Power Generation, Propulsion, Signal Processing, and Communications.

Texas: The idea behind sharing this research about spin-wave technology is to create awareness of how technology can be beneficial to the environment and to the global economy.



Spin wave technology is the sum of techniques, skills, methods, and processes for making use of the spin interactions among atomic particles that have an electric charge, the attribute of spin, and a magnetic dipole through their spin axes.Since 1994, George Bugh has been researching the so-called "free energy" devices, also known as "over-unity" devices, to determine if any of these devices transferred energy from unknown sources, and if so to determine where the energy was coming from. The study includes the research of related devices with claimed anti-gravity effects. Bugh attempted to determine the validity of the claims, the commonality of characteristics, and how these devices could work. He concluded that a few devices could generate economically free energy. Bugh also concluded that there is a link between gravity and electromagnetism that can be exploited to generate antigravity or electrogravity effects.Vasant Corporation first posted the details of how matter creates gravity and the further possibility of anti-gravity on Youtube in 2016. Reference:https://www.vasantcorporation.com/gravity_videos.phpThere are already renewable energy sources that can provide energy without producing greenhouse gases. These renewable energy sources can be solar, nuclear, and wind. Although they are widely available, they are still expensive to use.A better way to produce clean and inexpensive energy is to use these so-called "free energy" devices. These devices tap into the electromagnetic energy that is radiated and absorbed between the long-range spin interactions among all matter. (More technical details are in the downloadable files at the Vasant Corporation website.) These are the same interactions responsible for matter developing the characteristics of gravity and inertia. This process is described in more detail on the Vasant Corporation's Website and Youtube channel.George Bugh says: "Regarding the videos of UFOs taken by U. S. Navy pilots and officially released by the Pentagon, these things do not run on petroleum power and they are not held up by magic. The technology is real and I can explain how these UFOs work. I provide consulting services to U.S. military, government agencies, universities and defense companies as well to those of our allies."