Alliant Energy launches first community solar project in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - December 8, 2020 - Alliant Energy is launching its first community solar project. The solar garden will be located near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, nestled along the south side of state Highway 151, just to the west of the intersection with Hickory Road. Alliant Energy expects to start construction on the 1-megawatt community solar project in the spring and complete it by the end of 2021.



More Headlines Articles

"We are excited that our customers can sign up for our first community solar project and enjoy the benefits of receiving clean, renewable energy," said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. "We anticipate that all blocks will be sold quickly due to a high level of participation and interest from customers."Alliant Energy's Community Solar program supports the company's Clean Energy Vision and its aspirational goal to attain net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity it generates by 2050. It is also part of the company's Clean Energy Blueprint - a roadmap to accelerate Alliant Energy's transition to renewable energy.Alliant Energy's Community Solar program provides an opportunity for customers to share the benefits of solar power without having to install solar panels on their property. They receive a credit on their monthly electric bills for every block of energy purchased. The credits begin once the facility is in service and will last for 20 years. Participants will realize cost savings over the life of the solar facility."We appreciate the partnership we have with Alliant Energy and their commitment to bringing a clean energy project to Fond du Lac County,' said Allen Buechel, Fond du Lac County Executive. "Having a community solar project for our residents and business owners to participate in will be a benefit to the environment and our local economy."The solar project will be built on land leased from Michels Corporation, an industry-leading utility contractor headquartered in nearby Brownsville.The planned Fond du Lac solar garden is the first of what is expected to be multiple community solar locations across Iowa and Wisconsin for Alliant Energy. The Fond du Lac location has been in the works for several months, and the community is looking forward to the project being put into service."Our Fond du Lac area electric customers have expressed a strong interest in participating," said Kathy Leifer, Alliant Energy Senior Key Account Manager for the Fond du Lac area. "We have been informally discussing it with customers, and there is a lot of energy and excitement among homeowners and business owners to become involved."Enrollment is now open for Alliant Energy's Wisconsin electric customers to participate on a first-come, first-served basis in the Fond du Lac community solar project. To sign up and for more information, visit alliantenergy.com/communitysolar.Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.