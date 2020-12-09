United Cooperative Services, Navisun and TurningPoint Energy Announce 10 MW Community Solar Project Underway in Texas

Burleson, TX, December 9, 2020 - United Cooperative Services (United), Navisun, and TurningPoint Energy (TPE) announced today the commencement of construction of the Erath Solar project in Erath, County, TX. The 10 megawatt AC community solar plant is scheduled for completion in early February of next year.



This is the second community solar project partnership between United and TPE. The first project, located in Bosque County, TX, has been successfully operational for the last several years.Navisun, a solar independent power producer, will finance, build, own and operate the Erath Solar project. This will be the third project for Navisun and TPE, having recently partnered on the 10MW AC/14MW DC Irish Road and Whitmell solar plants in Pittsylvania County, VA."Navisun is proud to invest in Erath County and help bring more low-cost, clean solar energy to local communities," said John Malloy, co-founder and managing partner of Navisun. "We have completed numerous community solar projects nationally and understand how critical partnerships are to the successful completion of projects like Erath Solar. We appreciate the opportunity to work with TurningPoint Energy again and serve United and its community."The project was developed by TPE and the energy produced by the facility will be sold under a power purchase agreement to United Cooperative Services, an electric distribution cooperative serving 93,000 meters in 14 North Texas counties. The Erath Solar project will provide United's members the opportunity to purchase renewable energy through its community solar program, United Community Solar."Having always been committed to bringing innovative energy solutions to our membership that align with our mission of delivering exceptional service and value, this community solar facility will give our members access to cost-effective and reliable solar power," said United CEO Cameron Smallwood."TurningPoint Energy is excited to deliver on a second community solar project for United and support its customers' energy needs with sustainable energy," said Jared Schoch, President of TurningPoint Energy. "Our past experience and relationship with Navisun as a solar investor and owner-operator were critical to actualizing this project and preserving the best project economics for United."About United Cooperative ServicesEstablished in 1938 and headquartered in Burleson, Texas, United Cooperative Services is an electric distribution cooperative serving 93,000 meters and more than 64,000 members. United plays a key role in the economic development of its communities and, unlike a private utility, the cooperative is a not-for-profit business owned by the members it serves. Maintaining more than 11,000 miles of energized line, United serves parts of Johnson, Erath, Hood, Bosque, Somervell, Palo Pinto, Coryell, Eastland, Comanche, Stephens, Young, Hamilton, Tarrant and Ellis counties.United Cooperative Services Media Contact:Blake Beavers817-782-8385blake@united-cs.comAbout TurningPoint EnergyTurningPoint Energy is a clean energy development, advisory and investment company with solar development projects underway throughout the United States. Its principals have experience developing solar projects for utility and community solar clients totaling more than $2.5 billion in value over 1.1 GW of operating solar power plants throughout the United States within the last decade. TurningPoint Energy is a lean, privately-held firm that adapts to its clients' needs and finds ways to invest in its clients and their communities . . . at every turning point. For more information about TurningPoint Energy, visit https://turningpoint-energy.com.About NavisunNavisun LLC is a solar independent power producer within the United States that focuses on co-developing, acquiring, owning, and operating distributed and small utility-scale solar projects. The Navisun team has completed numerous projects for municipal, commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional partners throughout the United States, with typical project sizes ranging from 1 to 30 megawatts. For more information, visit www.navisunllc.com.Navisun Media Contact:Jill Hansen925-997-5956jill@hansenre.com