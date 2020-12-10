Tigo secures new UL PV Rapid Shutdown certifications with FIMER inverters

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tigo Energy, Inc., the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), announced today that it has received UL PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certification for multiple new inverters from FIMER, the fourth largest inverter manufacturer in the world. There are now 15 different FIMER inverter models, ranging from 3.3 kW to 60 kW that have been UL listed with Tigo's industry leading rapid shutdown devices.



"FIMER is very excited for this certification and compliance with Tigo Energy's rapid shutdown devices as it opens up the market for FIMER's residential and commercial inverters," said Eduardo Casilda, CEO USA at FIMER.Featuring light, compact designs, integrated monitoring and user interface, and a quick commissioning process, FIMER string inverters are an ideal solution for rooftop, carport, and ground mount solar installations.The UL listing includes the entirety of Tigo's TS4 family of Flex-MLPE, providing customers that use FIMER inverters significant flexibility with the features they want from their Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE). With Tigo, customers have the freedom to choose from a menu of features - such as optimization, monitoring, or just the rapid shutdown function - according to the needs of their project."We are thrilled to be working with FIMER to offer our customers the leading inverter options for their PV projects," said Dru Sutton, Tigo's VP of Sales for North America. "Customers can pair their inverters with our MLPE and know the technology meets rapid shutdown requirements across the US."Below is a list of FIMER's newest string inverter product line that is UL PVRSS certified with Tigo's MLPE:• UNO-DM-3.3-TL-PLUS-US3.3kW1 phase• UNO-DM-3.8-TL-PLUS-US3.8kW1 phase• UNO-DM-4.6-TL-PLUS-US4.6kW1 phase• UNO-DM-5.0-TL-PLUS-US5.0kW1 phase• UNO-DM-6.0-TL-PLUS-US6.0kW1 phase• PVS-60-TL-US60kW3 phaseThe UL PVRSS certification is the only guaranteed way to fulfill the safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the US National Electrical Code, whereby both the inverter and the rapid shutdown device must be tested as a "system". Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the United States. Similar requirements are being adopted and discussed throughout the world.The two companies are hosting a webinar to highlight their inverters and rapid shutdown devices at 10am PT (1pm ET) on December 10, 2020.For inquiries, contact: sales@tigoenergy.comAbout TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.About FIMERFIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER's skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.Following the acquisition and integration of ABB's solar inverter business in the first quarter of 2020, and under the umbrella of the renewed FIMER brand the newly acquired solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under trademark license agreement. www.fimer.com