Antaisolar held a cloud signing cooperation agreement with Bison Energy Group

Before this, Antaisolar has provided efficient and convenient solar mounting solutions for Bison Energy which suitable for different scales and application PV scenarios. The signing of this global strategic cooperation agreement is also an important sign of in-depth cooperation between the two parties. Relying on Bison Energy's powerful influence in the global market and the foundation of trust established in the early stage, the two parties will start comprehensive cooperation in Australia, Japan and other markets in the future. With Bison Energy's "Powered by Nature" concept, Antaisolar will help Bison expand its business territory and let clean energy benefit all mankind.



More Headlines Articles

It is reported that Bison Energy Group was established in Tokyo, Japan in 2016, and has successively conducted local business in Australia, Italy and South Korea. The business scope has expanded from new energy project development, EPC&OM management to IPP investment business. Bison has accumulated develop and sold new energy projects 500MW so far, and the total scale of projects under development also exceeded 500MW. In 2020, it began to develop business in new energy power retail and regional new energy solutions market in Japan. Using idle roofs and land resources, Bison completely realize the model of regional self-production and sales and distributed energy management.Antaisolar has accumulated rich project experience and a good reputation with its independent and controllable production capacity, continuous R&D investment and efficient localized services since entry into the Japanese PV market in 2011. At the end of October 2020, the cumulative shipment in the Japanese had reached 5.26GW and ranked No.1 supplier in Japan market for 6 consecutive years. With this cooperation, Antaisolar and Bison Energy will continue to leverage its own advantages to broaden the areas of cooperation, and jointly build global solar plants with more commercial value together, achieving a win-win situation.