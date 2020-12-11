LG Energy Solution Unveils World’s Largest Capacity Residential Energy Storage System

CALIFORNIA, U.S., December 10, 2020 - LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, announced today the latest innovation in its portfolio of home battery solutions, the LG RESU Prime. This new family of home battery solutions provides homeowners even more flexibility in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of power to their homes with the maximum of 16kWh of energy and high power of 7kW. With the ever-increasing nationwide threat of wildfires and power outages caused by strains on the grid, the damaging effects of natural disasters, and a new cultural standard of longer hours of peak usage due to the ongoing pandemic, LG RESU Prime was developed to offer the freedom of energy self-reliance with its advanced battery performance.



What's more, the new generation of LG RESU batteries boast modular designs, allowing for streamlined transportation, handling, and installation, in addition to simplifying on-the-spot maintenance. The full LG RESU Prime lineup includes:• LG RESU16H Prime The industry's largest battery, capable of housing enough electricity needed to effectively run a whole home, RESU16H Prime is a powerful and complete home backup solution. Features the world's largest capacity as a single pack, it offers 16kWh of usable energy that can be scaled up to 32kWh, with the double power of 14kW. (Available December 2020)• LG RESU10H Prime. An ideal option for a first home battery, RESU10H Prime features enough capacity to back up critical loads during peak hours and emergencies, offering 9.6kWh of usable energy which can be scaled up to 19.2kWh, with the double power of 10kW. (Available March 2021)The LG RESU Prime line also features RESU Monitor, LG Energy Solution's advanced remote monitoring system, enabling installers and users to remotely monitor battery conditions in real time and arming installers to proactively diagnose any issues with an easy-to-use interface."The LG RESU Prime family is designed to meet the needs of today's consumers, who now rely on home energy solutions to power both their lives and careers. The shift to a work-from-home culture has highlighted increased demand for reliable energy solutions, driven by the uncertainty created from increased blackouts and the inefficiencies of aged grid systems. The LG RESU Prime offers consumers a sense of self-reliance, in an intuitive format they can scale to meet their needs" said Linh Tran, Sales Director of Residential Business from LG Energy Solution. "We are also working closely with the world's leading inverter manufacturers to allow installation with both newly applied and existing solar systems: Single-phase or three-phase, commercial and residential, with very robust back-up capability."Along with the LG RESU Prime lineup, LG Energy Solution unveiled the concept design of LG RESU FLEX, an innovation of a totally brand-new concept of home battery. RESU FLEX is a flexible product that can create a battery system with a desired capacity and design by configuring battery units in various ways. Characterized by ease of installation and scalability, the product is expected to be released in the second half of 2021.Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution, which was spun off from LG Chem on December 1st, is taking a leap to become a leading energy solution company based on the best advanced lithium-ion battery technology and accumulated know-how. With the newly released LG RESU lineup, LG Energy Solution continues expanding its market share in the U.S. Home Battery markets and accelerating to strengthen its global No. 1 position.About LG Energy SolutionLG Energy Solution is one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers with a market-leading position in advanced batteries for grid-scale, residential storage and automotive applications. Our advanced lithium ion battery technology is the product of accumulated experience in the development and production of mobile batteries and large format batteries for automotive and energy storage systems (ESS). LG Energy Solution's commitment to technology leadership coupled with efficient and high-quality manufacturing processes produces batteries that exhibit the highest levels of safety, performance and reliability. For more information about LG Energy Solution's ESS Battery, please visit www.lgessbattery.com.About RESU Home BatteryRESU stands for Residential Energy Storage Unit, and is the home battery solution of LG Energy Solution. LG Energy Solution's RESU series is acclaimed for its cutting-edge innovation and technology, compact size, and easy installation. Various lineups and models are available to meet customers varying needs with respect to power and capacity.