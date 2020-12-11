New MIT Study Shows The Value of Long-Distance Transmission

Following is a statement from Tracy Warren, Director of the Macro Grid Initiative, on a new study released today from MIT researchers Patrick Brown and Audun Botterud that identifies long-distance transmission as an important enabler of a low-cost, zero-carbon power system for the United States:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement from Tracy Warren, Director of the Macro Grid Initiative, on a new study released today from MIT researchers Patrick Brown and Audun Botterud that identifies long-distance transmission as an important enabler of a low-cost, zero-carbon power system for the United States:


"This analysis adds to a growing body of research pointing to interregional and interstate transmission as a key strategy for adding large amounts of wind, solar and storage to the nation's power mix at a more rapid pace and lower cost. It's high time for our political leaders to embrace the role of a Macro Grid, which will deliver the affordable, pollution-free electricity consumers and businesses want and deserve."




About the Macro Grid Initiative:
The Macro Grid Initiative is a joint effort of the American Council on Renewable Energy and Americans for a Clean Energy Grid to promote investment in a 21st century transmission infrastructure that enhances reliability, improves efficiency and delivers more low-cost clean energy. The Initiative works closely with the American Wind Energy Association, the Solar Energy Industries Association, the Advanced Power Alliance and the Clean Grid Alliance to advance our shared goals. To learn more, visit https://acore.org/macro-grid-initiative/. Follow the Macro Grid Initiative on Twitter and LinkedIn.




