Terra-Gen and Mortenson Announce Start of World’s Largest Standalone Solar and Energy Storage Project

Terra-Gen, a leading renewable energy developer and operator, today announced an agreement with Mortenson to proceed on the Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project located in Kern County, California. The project consists of 1,118 megawatts of solar and 2,165 megawatt-hours of energy storage. It is currently the largest single solar and battery energy storage project to reach this milestone.



"Selecting the right partner to execute a project of this scale coupled with cutting edge battery experience was paramount for Terra-Gen, and Mortenson was a natural fit," said Brian Gorda, Terra-Gen's vice president of Engineering. "Terra-Gen is excited to push the industry to new heights and build a plant that provides energy for all hours of demand."The Edwards & Sanborn project is located near several operating wind and solar projects in Kern County, California. Mortenson is the full Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor on both the solar and energy storage scopes. Site construction will commence in Q1 2021 with expected completion in Q4 2022.Solar production on the site will utilize more than 2.5 million modules to produce enough energy to power 260,000 homes in California and energy storage will utilize more than 110,000 lithium-ion battery modules.Mortenson is one of the top contractors in power with industry-leading experience in wind, solar, transmission and distribution, repowering and battery energy storage. The project is Mortenson's 78th solar project and 11th energy storage project."The Edwards & Sanborn solar and energy storage project is industry-changing and during this challenging 2020 will redefine the impact these systems will have on our clean energy future," said Trent Mostaert, Mortenson's vice president and general manager of Solar. "We are proud to combine our solar and energy storage design and construction expertise with Terra-Gen's development capabilities to deliver a world-class energy facility."At peak construction, more than 700 people will be employed on-site at the project.About Terra-Gen, LLCAs a leading renewable energy developer that operates over 1.3 GW of wind, solar, and geothermal facilities, Terra-Gen specializes in development, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, energy storage, and geothermal generation facilities. ECP is a private equity firm focused on investing in North America's energy infrastructure and acquired Terra-Gen in 2015. Since 2005, ECP has raised over $20 billion in commitments, utilizing this capital to build and acquire investment platforms across the renewable, power generation and environmental infrastructure sub-sectors.About MortensonMortenson is a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional, and energy sectors. Mortenson's expanding portfolio of integrated services helps its customers move their strategies forward, ensuring their investments result in high-performing assets. The result is a turnkey partner, fully invested in the business success of its customers. For additional information, visit www.mortenson.com.