Ecoppia Signed Another Significant Project Of 450MW With Solar Leader Azure Power

Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar, announced today yet another significant project of 450MW signed in October with Azure Power, the renowned solar energy player. The project is now reaching advanced stages, scheduled to go live on the beginning of Q1 2021.



More Headlines Articles

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, Ecoppia secured new projects for more than 10GW in the last four quarters, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 280% in the last six years.Without any physical presence, Ecoppia enabled its clients across the globe to keep an optimal production while avoiding soiling losses and potential damage, delivering operation continuity even during complete lockdown. Covid-19 made it even clearer that full automation and advanced technologies are crucial in maintaining an optimal solar production.Over the last 7 years, Ecoppia has been one of the vital pillars of the solar revolution, leading the shift in the way large-scale solar sites are managed and operated, as a key for reducing LCOE.This significant deployment is yet another vote of confidence in Ecoppia by Azure Power, as Ecoppia deepens its compelling market share in India while expanding its global reach with projects in North and Latin America as well as the Middle East.Azure Power is part of a long list of leading Energy players, realizing the need of an automated operations and management (O&M). While tariffs become lower, the solar industry understand just how crucial efficient O&M can be to remain profitable.With a growing project pipeline, Azure Power needed a robust solution that can cope with the mass while maintaining an optimal performance, creating a clean-green energy production."We are thrilled to be working with such a company that sets high targets both in terms of volume and quality," said Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia. "We see this long-term partnership as one of the growing signs that the solar industry is revolutionizing towards automated O&M. Ecoppia takes great pride in being at the forefront of this revolution, supporting the green recovery of the post COVID-19 era" he concluded.About AzureAzure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-India portfolio of 7.1 gigawatts on June 30, 2020 of which 1.8 GWs is operational, 1.3 GWs are under construction and 4.0 GWs have received a Letter of Award but for which PPAs have yet to be signed. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer and operator of solar projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost solar power solutions to customers throughout India. For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com .About EcoppiaWith over 16GW of signed agreements, Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA) is a pioneer and world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar. Ecoppia's cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis leveraging sophisticated technology and advanced Business Intelligence capabilities. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Ecoppia's proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions make day-to-day O&M at solar sites safer, more efficient and more reliable. Publicly held and backed by prominent international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies across the globe, cleaning millions of solar panels every day. For more information, please visit www.ecoppia.com