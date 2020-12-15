S-5! Introduces New Bracket Technology for Trapezoidal Rib Metal Roof Profiles

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - Dec. 15, 2020) S-5!, the leading authority on metal roof attachment technology, introduces the newest addition to its line of RibBrackets for mounting solar panels to a variety of trapezoidal rib metal roofs.



The RibBracket V is a sheeting-only solar attachment that can be placed anywhere along the roof's ribs and is designed specifically for Ternium TR 72, TR 101 (R-72 and R-101) and similar roof profiles commonly found in North and Latin America. With flex-to-fit legs, the design of the bracket ensures proper fit and places the fasteners in shear rather than pull-out, providing a substantially stronger attachment.Its compatible top rib dimension range is .75 inch +/- to 1 inch (19 mm to 25 mm), and its elevated profile provides 4 inches (100 mm) of air space above the rib to maximize air flow under the solar panels and a large channel for wire management."RibBracket V provides a secure, dependable and economical solution that is quick and easy to install," says S-5! CEO & Founder Rob Haddock. "Our S-5! Research & Development team spent months in concept and prototyping to come up with another versatile, cost-effective and state-of-the art solar mounting addition to our RibBracket line.""At S-5!, we continue to innovate new and better solutions in a constant product improvement and invention/reinvention mode," continues Haddock. "It is the very foundation of our business. We are always evaluating ways to bring competitive advantages to our customers and distributors, and to ensure our products remain ‘user-friendly' to both."About S-5!Since 1992, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps attach ancillary items to standing seam and conceal-fix metal roofs while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications: snow retention, fall protection and wind performance systems, satellite dishes, solar arrays, signs/banners, light fixtures, stack/flue bracing, walkways, HVAC, lightning protection, equipment screens, conduit, condensate lines and more. Made in the U.S.A., S-5!'s products have revolutionized the metal roofing industry and are now installed on more than 2 million metal roofs worldwide, including 2 GW of PV, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.