ACORE Congratulates New White House Climate Team

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following are statements from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on President-elect Biden officially naming his climate team:



"We are impressed by the depth of expertise and experience on the President-elect's newly announced climate team, and encouraged about prospects for sorely needed progress on this vital issue."On Former Governor Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy:"On behalf of the renewable sector, we congratulate Governor Jennifer Granholm on being named the next Secretary of Energy. Governor Granholm has a long record of championing clean power and measures to promote a low-carbon economic recovery, and her expertise will be invaluable at the Department of Energy. We look forward to working with her to accelerate the renewable energy transition that scientists say we need to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."On Congresswoman Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior:"We are delighted to see Congresswoman Haaland named the new Secretary of the Interior. The Interior Department will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of renewable power, both onshore and offshore. Together, we can unlock billions of dollars of private sector investment, create tens of thousands of American jobs and tackle the climate crisis."On Michael Regan as EPA Administrator:"The EPA has a critical role to play in mitigating climate change and driving the deployment of pollution-free, renewable power. Having a true environmental leader like Michael Regan heading the agency is a big step in the right direction. With smart policies in place, the renewable sector can build America's clean energy future and help power our nation's economic recovery."On Brenda Mallory as Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality:"Brenda Mallory's wealth of experience and proven track record as an environmental attorney will make her a powerful advocate within the Administration as we work to accelerate the clean energy transition."On Gina McCarthy as National Climate Advisor and Ali Zaidi as Deputy National Climate Advisor:"President-elect Biden chose wisely in selecting Gina McCarthy - one of our generation's most impactful climate champions - to lead America's climate policy. She has spent years as a pragmatic and effective advocate for the transition to clean energy, is passionate about combatting the climate crisis, and has a distinguished career of assiduously following the science. The expertise and leadership that Gina McCarthy brings to this new role will be immensely important in steering us toward the clean energy future that Americans want and scientists say we urgently need."We were also delighted that Ali Zaidi, who now holds a senior position as New York's Deputy Secretary for Energy and Environment, will be her Deputy in this new post. Ali is another proven leader in promoting effective climate policy, and he brings tremendous talent and expertise to the incoming Administration."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.