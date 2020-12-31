Boston Solar Makes the List of “Largest Clean Energy Companies in MA”

Boston Solar, an award-winning solar installer based in Woburn, MA, has made Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" List.



Boston Solar markets, designs and installs residential and commercial solar, as well as energy storage and EV chargers throughout Massachusetts. The Boston Business Journal's list is ranked by number of Massachusetts employees. As of September 1, 2020, Boston Solar has 68 employees. Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in the Bay State, since its founding in 2011.Earlier this year, Boston Solar was named a 2020 Top Solar Contractor in Massachusetts by Solar Power World for the fifth consecutive year. Boston Solar is a rooftop contractor and their ranking was based on installs in the residential market. In 2019, the company installed 3810.0 kilowatts (KW) of solar power in Massachusetts."We're honored to be recognized and included in the Boston Business Journal's list," said Daniel Mello Guimaraes, CEO. "We're excited about a new era of renewable energy. Competition is increasing. Massachusetts has one of the strongest solar incentive programs in the country. Along with that, the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), has just been renewed. The ITC enables residential and commercial solar photovoltaic (PV) customers to claim a significant percent of their total solar installation costs from their federal tax liability.The ITC was scheduled to drop to 22 percent and then to zero in 2022, however its renewal was included in the COVID relief bill. The ITC's renewal will remain at 26 percent for the next two years which benefits all for solar."For more information about Boston Business Journal's Lists, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/About Boston SolarLocally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011. Boston Solar is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. With 4,500+ residential and commercial solar installations completed, Boston Solar has become the most experienced local solar installer.Boston Solar has been honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For more information, call David Remillard at Boston Solar, 617-858-1645 ext. 225 or visit https://www.bostonsolar.us