Nexeon Appoints Senior Battery Technology Executive as CTO

Nexeon - the company developing advanced silicon materials for next generation lithium ion batteries - has appointed Liya Wang as its Chief Technology Officer. Dr Wang has a strong background in battery and materials development, as well as wide international experience.



He joins Nexeon from XG Sciences in the United States where he was VP R&D, leading the development of graphene based materials for energy storage, thermal, electric, anti-corrosion and composite applications. Prior to that, Dr. Wang was Principal Scientific Director at CIC EnergiGUNE in Spain, where he led the development of advanced batteries and capacitors.At global Li-ion battery manufacturer A123 Systems, he was Director of Emerging Technologies, and led the development and production transition of new generations of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode and precursor materials.Further senior positions were held at leading corporations in the USA, where Dr Wang managed large scale battery programmes, including building a multi-million dollar battery research programme, and coordinating product commercialisation."It gives me great pleasure to welcome Liya to the senior management team", said Dr Scott Brown, CEO of Nexeon. "His impressive technology management skills and battery knowledge will be a strong asset for us, as well as his international experience."Dr. Wang graduated from Beijing University of Science and Technology in China, and received a PhD degree in Materials Science from the University of Michigan, USA.His appointment comes after two more senior positions have recently been filled: Dr Christian Spoerk joined Nexeon as Chief Operating Officer from strategic partner WACKER Chemie, while Mr Gaetan Borgers was appointed Chief Commercial Officer, bringing extensive experience in growing technology businesses, including at Dow Corning.