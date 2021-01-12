Solar FlexRack™ Supplies Trackers for TRITEC Americas Distributed Generation Solar Projects in Connecticut

Youngstown, OH, Jan. 12th, 2021 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that the company has supplied its TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers for a portfolio of distributed generation solar projects located in Connecticut. Part of Solar FlexRack's tracker growth phase into the northeastern region of the US, the solar projects are being developed by TRITEC Americas, a leading developer, financier and asset manager of commercial and industrial solar PV and ESS systems. TRITEC Americas is an affiliate of TRITEC Group, a global solar services company founded in 1987, with offices throughout Europe, South America and the U.S. TRITEC engaged Swinerton Renewable Energy to provide design, procurement and construction management on the portfolio and will contract with SOLV, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swinerton Renewables, to provide O&M services on the portfolio. The first of several projects in the portfolio under construction is a 1.2-megawatt system located near Putnam, Connecticut.



"We're excited to work with SOLV Construction Management Services to support Swinerton's new services group. Project efficiencies are a critical part of our work so it's great to partner with folks who share that passion," commented Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.These distributed generation solar projects are a small footprint and are ideal for supplying clean, low-cost energy to the local community in Connecticut. Solar FlexRack's single axis tracker system easily fits into smaller parcels and allows an increased reduction of carbon emissions into the environment, along with helping the state meet its portfolio standard of 48% renewable energy by 2030."Solar FlexRack works closely with SOLV CM Services to deliver high quality projects that create value for our clients," said SOLV Director of Construction Management, Craig Mayer. "Their team helps reduce project risk and delivers a reliable solar tracker and services bundle for our customers' benefit."Power from the portfolio, including the Putnam solar project, is being purchased by the City of Bristol through a long-term power purchase agreement. The systems will generate over 7,950,000 kWh of clean, renewable energy in the first full year of operation for the residents of the City of Bristol. Additionally, the projects are participating in Eversource's ZREC program, which will help contribute to the utility's RPS goals.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.Solar FlexRack Media Contact:Staci Lombardoslombardo@solarflexrack.com330-799-1855About TRITEC AmericasTRITEC Americas, based in San Diego, California is the Americas affiliate of TRITEC Group AG, a multi-national solar services company founded in 1987, operating in over 15 countries throughout Europe, South Africa, South America and the U.S. TRITEC Americas is a leading provider of solar PV + ESS project development, financing and asset management services for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market throughout the Americas. Through its PowerNow® Finance Program, TRITEC Americas develops, finances, owns and operates photovoltaic projects, which generate clean, predictable, affordable, renewable energy for its customers. For more information, please visit www.tritec-americas.com.TRITEC Americas Media Contact:Howie ReedHowie.reed@tritec-americas.com619-363-3080