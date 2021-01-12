Webinar shows heat network suppliers how to comply with new metering regulations

The updated legislation, which came into force on 27 November 2020, requires operators to put their unmetered heat networks into classes. Buildings that are categorised as 'open class' are required to use the revised cost-effectiveness tool to assess whether or not they must retrofit final customer meters or heat cost allocators into individual homes.



The 'Retrofitting heat meters: Ensuring you are compliant' webinar will:• Review compliance key dates & legal responsibilities• Show heat suppliers how to assess their unmetered stock• Provide understanding of what the building classes are• Examine and demonstrate the cost effectiveness tool• Explain heat meters, heat cost allocators & their applications and benefits"In just 10 months (by 27 November 2021), heat suppliers must identify the building classes of their stock, submit notifications, carry out cost effectiveness assessments for schemes in the 'open class' and submit these to the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS)", said Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2.He continued: "Inevitably, this will mean making plans to install final heat meters in thousands of 'open class' properties that are currently unmetered. Our webinar will clearly explain and demonstrate how heat suppliers must analyse their housing stock to meet the strict regulatory deadlines."It is already compulsory to install final customer meters on new builds and most buildings undergoing major renovation, so it is expected that there will be few exemptions among existing properties. Assessment will take time and it is vital that heat scheme operators and owners start the process soon to avoid non-compliance penalties."For further details contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599