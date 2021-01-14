World Market Leader SunBrushÂ® mobil Breaks into the U.S. Market

Henderson, Nevada, January 14, 2021. The world market leader for PV cleaning systems from Germany, SunBrushÂ® mobil, is breaking new ground with the opening of its branch office SunBrush USA in the city of Henderson, Nevada. There, the joint venture of SunBrushÂ® mobil and its importer for the UK and Irish market Halse Solar Ltd will sell and maintain the PV cleaning systems of the German company and deliver spare parts to PV power plant operators, O&M companies and site owners across the US. "We will fill a major gap with our products. Up to now, there has been no similar solar panel cleaning device in the US," says Franz Ehleuter, Managing Director of SunBrushÂ® mobil.



The perfect products for various applicationsThe US branch office offers the whole range of SunBrushÂ® mobil's solar panel cleaners, which can be mounted quickly and easily on carrier vehicles, such as tractors or wheel loaders and guarantee efficient and gentle cleaning either dry or wet. The multi-purpose device SunBrushÂ® mobil Compact removes dust, sand and bird droppings from ground-mounted PV systems. To remove snow, the company offers a Winter Kit upgrade for the Compact with a brush motor having twice the power, a reinforced frame of the PV cleaning system and Aluminum snow deflector blades, which deflect up to 10 centimeters of snow in one run on either side of the brush. Customers can see how the units work at a demonstration in Henderson.For Roof-Top or Car-Port cleaning, SunBrush offers SunBrushÂ® mobil Crane, whereas SunBrushÂ® mobil Rapid, mounted on mini-excavators, is the ideal solution for sites with narrow passageways or tracking beams across the row. SunBrushÂ® mobil Trackflex has, on the other hand, been developed for PV tracking systems. With the larger 20" brush fitted, even NexTracker Horizon arrays can be cleaned, as the brushes are designed to sweep straight over the protruding brackets.From sales to spare partsBesides sales, the team of SunBrush USA provides services and consulting to ensure that the machines run effectively and safely. A 400 sqm warehouse guarantees a spare part delivery within one day. "It is very exciting to oversee and manage this new venture. Having seen SunBrushÂ® mobil become the answer to utility scale panel washing in Europe, I am looking forward to working with customers all over the USA to find their solar cleaning solution", says Edward Halse, Sales Manager of SunBrush USA.Edward Halse and his team are currently building a distribution network of effective dealerships and are always looking for more partners across North America. "With the first machines sold in 2020, and with stock in the warehouse for almost immediate delivery, we are well placed to sell more units in 2021", says Jordon Tillman, Operations Manager of SunBrush USA.For more information about SunBrush USA, please visit: https://www.sunbrush-usa.com/About SunBrushÂ® mobil GmbHSunBrushÂ® mobil GmbH develops, produces, and sells cleaning devices for photovoltaic installations and building facades. The company was founded in 2014 by Managing Director Franz Ehleuter in Lachen, Germany. It utilizes its engineering expertise in the in-house development of its cleaning systems and operates its own test center. The innovative engineering company supplies customers around the globe. SunBrushÂ® mobil maintains research cooperation with the Institute for Energy and Drive Technology at the Ulm University of Applied Sciences. All SunBrushÂ® mobil products are covered by German and European patents. Renowned solar module manufacturers have authorized the use of SunBrushÂ® mobil brushes on their products. For more information: https://www.sunbrushmobil.info/