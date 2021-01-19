STI Norland leads Spain's business growth, according to CEPYME

STI Norland, one of the largest manufacturers of solar trackers and fixed structures in the world, has been included in the CEPYME500 list that the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises (CEPYME) issues annually. After a rigorous evaluation of its turnover, sustained growth, size and profitability, CEPYME has decided to recognize the work in research and development carried out by the company from Navarra, Spain.



More Headlines Articles

The resultant evaluation is reached by taking into account the economic results obtained during recent years, the capacity of a company to generate activity and employment, as well as its potential for innovation and international projection. The last analysis carried out by CEPYME was in 2018, when the Spanish branch of STI Norland showed a growth of 138% and a sales volume of more than 64 million Euros."Our growth goes on and we will close the current year with sales of around 100 million euros in Spain and 200 million euros in the whole group," stated the President of STI Norland, Xabier Blanco. "We thank CEPYME for the initiative and wish that our experience serves as an inspiration to other companies".The presentation of the list was held on December 17th at the Madrid Stock Exchange and was attended by the Spanish Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, and the President of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi.The CEPYME500 initiative started in 2017, to give recognition to the work of small and medium enterprises. Its objective is to project the companies selected, both nationally and internationally, helping them to boost their growth potential and visibility.About STI NorlandSTI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large scale PV projects. Headquartered in Spain and founded in 1996, the company has subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, e Instagram.