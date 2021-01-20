ACORE Applauds President Bidenâ€™s Day One Actions on Climate

Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), regarding the climate actions President Biden is scheduled to sign later today:

"We commend President Biden's commitment to move America beyond climate denial on his very first day in office, starting with rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and initiating a wholesale review of the Trump Administration's climate and clean energy rollbacks - including the Department of Labor's misguided anti-ESG investing rule. The nation's renewable sector looks forward to working with the new administration to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy and return the United States to a position of global leadership in the fight against climate change. Working together, we can deliver the clean energy future that Americans want and scientists say we need."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.