Cornwall Insight strengthens its Board

Cornwall Insight, an award-winning international firm delivering comprehensive Insight that enables businesses, markets, and policymakers to succeed in the net zero transition, has further strengthened its Group Board. The company has appointed two new Non-Executive Directors, Dr. Kate Broughton, and Steve Jennings, in addition to Claire Skinner as a Special Advisor. With the rest of the Group Board, they will now work in tandem with private equity firm BGF, who successfully invested in the company in November 2017, to continue the impressive growth of the business.



Steve Jennings was a partner at PwC, leading their Energy and Utilities practice where he worked with clients at Board level on designing and implementing strategic change programmes to respond to market and regulatory change. Steve will focus on working with the executive team and advise on the development of Cornwall Insight's proposition generally and consulting specifically.Dr. Kate Broughton has held several senior roles at Wood Mackenzie focussed on research content, production, delivery mediums and global operations. Kate will add beneficial perspectives and experience to Cornwall Insight as the company evolves its proposition portfolio, delivery channels, and expands its research reach.Claire Skinner is currently a partner in Heidrick & Struggles' London office and the Europe & Africa region leader. She is a member of the firm's CEO & Board, Industrial, and Private Equity practices. Claire has more than 20 years of experience building executive and non-executive teams for a wide range of clients involved in energy, utilities, clean technology, and sustainability. She brings with her substantial industry knowledge, networks, and business acumen as well as great perspectives on building talent, teams and people strategies which support strategic business goals.Commenting on the appointments, Volker Beckers, non-executive Chairman of Cornwall Insight, said: "Cornwall Insight is a high-quality performer in the UK, Australian and Irish energy sectors, with an outstanding reputation for helping customers navigate a dynamic and rapidly changing energy market. We are journeying further internationally and into other adjacent sectors with our customers and partners, so the diverse and proven expertise of Steve, Kate and Claire is clearly of huge benefit to us and those that we serve."Gareth Miller, CEO of Cornwall Insight, said: "I am delighted to welcome Kate and Steve as Non-Executive Directors, and Claire as Special Advisor to the Group Board. They bring with them an outstanding reputation and a fabulous balance of skills that will help steer the company's future strategic direction. The quality of our Board reflects the progress we have made as a business, but also is a powerful statement about our level of ambition for the future."Steve Jennings said: "I am passionate about the energy sector and the critical role it plays in enabling the pathway to net zero. Cornwall Insight is a trusted supplier to the industry, advising clients as they navigate through this journey. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to join the Board and support its continued growth."Kate Broughton said: "I am delighted to have joined the Board of Cornwall Insight at this crucial stage of the journey to net zero. Cornwall Insight has the expertise to help its clients succeed in the energy transition, and I am keen to support the organisation's growth as it works with increasing numbers of clients around the world."Claire Skinner added: "I'm pleased to have joined Cornwall Insight as a Special Advisor and to have the opportunity to support the business' journey in delivering insights which support the energy transition. This is a fascinating time for the global energy market, and Cornwall Insight's ability to inform investment decisions of CEO's and Investors is a key differentiator."Brief Biography - Steve JenningsSteve is an experienced management consultant and Board advisor who specialises in the energy and utilities industry. Currently, he is a strategic advisor to PwC and as a former partner, led PwC's Energy & Utilities practice for the last 10 years. He has spent his career selling and delivering professional services and working with clients at Board level, designing or implementing strategic responses to market/regulatory change and competition. Recently this has focused on the challenges of the energy transition and the impact of net zero emissions targets.Brief Biography - Dr. Kate BroughtonDr. Kate Broughton held various senior roles at Wood Mackenzie, which provides commercial intelligence for the energy, chemicals, metals, and mining industries. She helped develop world-leading digital products and research services and headed up the global research operations function.She is currently a board member of NatureScot, Scotland's Nature Agency, and serves as Chair of its Audit and Risk Committee. Kate also chairs the Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust, an independent charity. Additionally, Kate provides advisory services to Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh's commercialisation service.Brief Biography - Claire SkinnerClaire Skinner is Regional Leader, Europe at Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search, and leadership consulting firm.Claire brings more than 20 years' experience advising investors, CEOs & Boards on the energy transition, renewable energy, water and waste management, sustainability, and climate change. She has built executive and non-executive teams for some of the world's most successful renewable energy companies, advising disruptive innovators, investors, and global multinationals on leadership in power, utilities, climate change, ESG and decarbonisation