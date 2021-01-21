Li-Cycle Achieves ISO and R2 Certifications for Environment, Quality, and Health & Safety

ONTARIO, CANADA (JANUARY 21, 2021) - Li-Cycle Corp. (Li-Cycle), North America's largest lithium-ion battery recycling company, today announced its Mississauga, Ontario head office and Kingston, Ontario recycling facilities have received certification for four industry standards: ISO (International Standards Organization) 9001 quality standard, ISO 14001 environmental standard, ISO 45001 employee health & safety standard and the R2 (Responsible Recycling) electronics recycling standard.



"Undergoing these rigorous audits was critical to our effort in providing the best possible service to our customers and employees alike," said Li-Cycle Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Tim Johnston. "These certifications are a major milestone for our team and affirm our commitment to managing quality, the environment, health & safety, and sustainability."The ISO 9001 standard is based on quality management principles including a strong customer focus and a commitment to continual improvement. The ISO 14001 standard provides assurance to all stakeholders that environmental impacts are consistently being measured and improved. The ISO 45001 standard enables organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health. Finally, the R2 standard demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability and socially responsible recycling practices for electronics.Founded in 2016, Li-Cycle provides a solution to the global end-of-life lithium-ion battery problem, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials through its innovative recycling technology. Li-Cycle's Spoke & Hub Technologies minimize the overall environmental footprint of the end-to-end resource recovery process and substantially reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise be produced from mining these finite resources.Today, Li-Cycle is the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, with 10,000 tonnes/yr of Spoke capacity, equivalent to processing over 1 GWh of batteries per year. In December 2020, Li-Cycle's Spoke 2 facility at Eastman Business Park (EBP) in Rochester, New York became fully operational. Last fall, Li-Cycle closed a Series C equity funding round to fund the development of its Rochester, New York Commercial Hub and to drive expansion into international markets.Li-Cycle's work and technologies have been internationally recognized. The company was named to the World Circular Economy Forum's list of Circular Economy Solutions Inspiring the World, and is a 2020 and 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company. Li-Cycle was also recently honoured with a 2021 BIG Innovation Award by the Business Intelligence Group and was a finalist in the 10th Annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards.About Li-Cycle Corp.Li-Cycle Corp. www.li-cycle.com is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage the end-of-life of these batteries - and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade materials through a closed-loop solution.