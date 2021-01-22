Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Adds Electric Vehicle Charging to Massachusetts Renewable Microgrid

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business and manufacturer of distributed energy and microgrid control systems for mission critical commercial facilities for 50 years, has added electrical vehicle charging capabilities at its Hingham, Massachusetts, facility.



More Headlines Articles

In 2017, Russelectric installed a renewable, hybrid microgrid at its Hingham location, consisting of grid power, a solar photovoltaic power generation system, an energy storage system, and a diesel generator. The microgrid was designed to serve as both a source of renewable and emergency back-up power for the facility, and as a research and development platform to explore and demonstrate customer solutions.Recently, two VersiCharge™ charging stations were added to complement Russelectric's microgrid. These level 2 charging stations have a capacity to charge electric vehicles at up to7.2 kW (30A), thus providing a full charge for most EVs in under four hours. The unique capability of the chargers to meter the energy consumption and execute load profiles provided by compatible controllers through either a local or remote connection makes them easy to integrate into the microgrid use case."The charging stations allow Russelectric to provide charging capability, sourced from renewable power, for our employees' electric vehicles, during normal business operations as well as grid outages. In addition, they serve as an R&D platform to explore how our customers can integrate electric vehicle charging solutions into their distributed energy power systems," said Jason Martin, Head of Russelectric, A Siemens Business.Siemens' charging technology is designed to be future proof, to account for the future use case of providing energy back to the building from the EV battery. "The challenge in providing energy back to the building is not in the charger technology, but rather in the implementation with respect to customer preferences. This pilot installation will be an excellent sandbox in which we can explore how to execute driver and building preferences in a microgrid setting," says Celia Dayagi, Head of Product Management for Siemens eMobility Solutions in North America.VersiCharge is a trademark of Siemens and/or its affiliates in some countries.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric, a Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About SiemensSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 72,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.