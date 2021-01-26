Alectris launches new global control center for renewable assets

Alectris, the global O&M provider, has launched a new global control center providing remote asset management performance for solar sites, operating 7 days a week, 365 days a year in all times zones. The service utilises the ACTIS ERP software platform developed by Alectris to manage assets across the globe.


The global control center provides a modular service structure where clients can select from first response, preventative maintenance, troubleshooting and reporting according to their needs. Clients have access to an expert team of O&M engineers providing instant solutions to a wide range of asset management issues drawing on the vast experience of Alectris as a global O&M provider.

CEO Vassilis Papaeconomou said:
"This is a world first for the renewable industry and we are very proud to be able to offer such an innovative service to our global client base, it builds on our expansion strategy by offering a modular O&M service especially for those customers who prefer not to outsource everything, they can select certain parts of the service and incorporate into their own existing structure"

ACTIS ERP Commercial Director Constantinos Peonides added:
"In our discussions with customers, we increasingly realised that to make our customer support complete we needed to provide this service. I am very proud that we have been able to deliver the control center and as renewable implementation grows around the world, we believe this will become a crucial part of the management of assets".

The global control centre provides the following services: reacting to alerts and faults to guarantee safe and compliant operations; managing contractual restrictions; verifying the correct operation of plants; acting proactively as first response operator; coordinating emergency response, operations, and maintenance activities; planning and executing preventative maintenance; preparing operational monthly, quarterly, and yearly reports.

The center completed its soft launch testing during October and is now fully live.

