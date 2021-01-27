Fujitsu Releases Low-Profile, Glow Wire-Compliant Power Relay Series

SUNNYVALE, Calif -- January 26, 2021 -- Fujitsu Components America, Inc. today released a DPST/DPDT 5A PCB power relay series that meets glow-wire test requirements of the IEC/EN60335-1 standard, which addresses the safe operation of consumer and commercial electrical appliances.



The low-profile (16.5mm) FTR-F1-GW relay series is rated from 1.5 to 110V. Designed for safety, it features a reinforced insulation construction, 8mm (min) insulation distance between coil and contact, a surge strength of 10,000 V and a dielectric strength of 5,000 VAC for extended flammability protection.Typical applications include factory and office automation equipment, power protection equipment, solar panels and air conditioners.The plastic, fully-sealed relay measures 12.8Lx29Wx16.5Hmm and weighs 12.0g. It is available with either standard (530mW and 550mW) or high sensitivity (400mW) coils and has an operating temperature range of -40 to +75 deg C.Additionally, the FTR-F1-GW is UL, CSA, VDE, CQC recognized and is also RoHS compliant.