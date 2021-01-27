Solar Industry Commends Biden’s Climate Executive Actions

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden announced key actions on several climate issues today, including clean energy jobs, infrastructure, and environmental justice.



Following is a statement on these executive orders from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):"The president has outlined a clear and carefully thought-out vision for addressing the range of climate challenges we face, and I commend and thank him for taking swift action on many of those challenges during the first week of this administration."President Biden's order addresses several solar industry priorities, including a boost to federal procurement of clean energy, and investments in manufacturing, transmission, and siting and permitting."The order's focus on environmental justice is also particularly important in this moment of climate reckoning. This challenge presents an opportunity for economic growth and prosperity, but we must ensure that growth is felt in communities that have been impacted by environmental racism and have historically been shut out from those benefits. The president's order will ensure that 40% of the overall benefits from federal climate investments go to disadvantaged communities and establishes key benchmarks and tracking tools to make that happen."I've always said that clean energy growth is inevitable, but the speed, scale and equity of that growth is driven by policy investment. These actions are a promising start, and the solar industry is ready to put in the work to build a robust clean energy economy that will address the climate crisis, uplift communities that have been left behind and create jobs for Americans across the country."###