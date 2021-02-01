Centrica set to support ABB UK electric vehicle transition

ABB UK had identified that business mileage was the second highest contributor to carbon emissions in 2019. Once the transition to an all-electric fleet is completed, the company estimates its carbon footprint could be reduced by around 20 per cent.



Centrica engineers will deliver a package of charging installations, aftersales services and infrastructure planning across the homes of ABB employees.ABB is a Centrica preferred supplier of AC home charging hardware, and ABB Terra charging hardware will be used exclusively for the project.Jorge Pikunic, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said: "To ensure ABB colleagues are able to charge cost effectively, we've begun to roll out ABB Terra home charging points to company car drivers. Many organisations that have a home-based workforce are looking to transition to EV. We are providing answers to the question of what happens when engineers, company car and delivery drivers need to charge their company vehicle at home, at the workplace or on the road."David Hughes, ABB UK Country Managing Director, said: "Our business mileage in the UK last year was our second-highest source of carbon emissions. As part of our plans to achieve carbon neutrality in our own operations by 2030, we are committed to transitioning our company car fleet to all-electric fleet by 2025. With over 500 cars, this is a substantial investment and commitment to a sustainable future. Having an experienced partner on the journey like Centrica will ensure we get there as quickly as possible."